Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|2
|11
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Quiroz 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|2
|
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Wisdom rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Velázquez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vierling ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morel cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Chicago
|000
|040
|00x
|—
|4
E_Bohm (13). LOB_Philadelphia 12, Chicago 4. 2B_Schwarber (21). HR_Morel (16). SB_Schwarber (9), Hoerner (19). SF_Harper (7).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L,10-13
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|8
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bellatti
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wesneski W,3-1
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Leiter Jr. H,4
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Alzolay H,1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hughes H,8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rodríguez S,4-6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Wesneski pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Alzolay pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Wesneski (Schwarber), Nola 2 (Rivas,Hoerner). WP_Leiter Jr..
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:59. A_29,368 (41,649).
