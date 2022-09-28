Trending:
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 10:55 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

Philadelphia Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 2 11 2 Totals 31 4 6 4
Schwarber lf 4 2 1 0 McKinstry 3b 4 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 4 0 3 0 Quiroz 2b 4 0 2 0
Harper dh 4 0 0 2 Contreras dh 4 0 0 0
Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 Happ lf 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Hoerner ss 4 1 1 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 3 0 Wisdom rf 3 0 1 0
Marsh cf 4 0 1 0 Velázquez rf 0 0 0 0
Segura 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 Gomes c 3 1 0 1
Stott ss 3 0 0 0 Rivas 1b 2 1 1 0
Vierling ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Morel cf 3 1 1 3
Philadelphia 001 000 100 2
Chicago 000 040 00x 4

E_Bohm (13). LOB_Philadelphia 12, Chicago 4. 2B_Schwarber (21). HR_Morel (16). SB_Schwarber (9), Hoerner (19). SF_Harper (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola L,10-13 6 5 4 4 0 8
Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bellatti 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Wesneski W,3-1 5 6 1 1 2 3
Leiter Jr. H,4 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Alzolay H,1 1 2 0 0 0 2
Hughes H,8 1 1 0 0 0 3
Rodríguez S,4-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Wesneski pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Alzolay pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Wesneski (Schwarber), Nola 2 (Rivas,Hoerner). WP_Leiter Jr..

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:59. A_29,368 (41,649).

