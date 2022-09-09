Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

San Francisco
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|26
|4
|5
|4
|
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hoerner ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|T.Estrada ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ystrzemski rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hermosillo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dean lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bart pr-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|Chicago
|020
|002
|00x
|—
|4
E_Wynns (5), Hoerner (12). DP_San Francisco 1, Chicago 0. LOB_San Francisco 7, Chicago 2. 2B_Villar (3), Longoria (12). HR_Gomes (7), Hoerner (9). SB_Hoerner (18). S_McKinstry (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón L,12-8
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|11
|Marte
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|García
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Littell
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly W,6-8
|7
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hughes S,4-8
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Smyly pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Smyly (Wynns), García (Morel).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:52. A_31,309 (41,649).
