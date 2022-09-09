Trending:
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 7:14 pm
< a min read
      

San Francisco

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

San Francisco Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 3 2 Totals 26 4 5 4
Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 2 0 0 0
Pederson ph-lf 0 1 0 0 McKinstry 2b 1 0 0 0
Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 Suzuki rf 4 0 1 0
Davis dh 2 0 0 0 Reyes dh 3 1 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 2 Hoerner ss 3 2 2 2
T.Estrada ss 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 2 1 1 2
Ystrzemski rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Rivas 1b 3 0 0 0
Villar 1b 4 0 1 0 Hermosillo cf 3 0 1 0
Dean lf-rf 4 1 1 0 Bote 3b 3 0 0 0
Wynns c 1 0 0 0 Morel lf 2 0 0 0
Bart pr-c 2 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 000 020 2
Chicago 020 002 00x 4

E_Wynns (5), Hoerner (12). DP_San Francisco 1, Chicago 0. LOB_San Francisco 7, Chicago 2. 2B_Villar (3), Longoria (12). HR_Gomes (7), Hoerner (9). SB_Hoerner (18). S_McKinstry (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Rodón L,12-8 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 11
Marte 2-3 1 2 2 1 2
García 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Littell 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Smyly W,6-8 7 1 1 0 2 8
Rodríguez 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Hughes S,4-8 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Smyly pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Smyly (Wynns), García (Morel).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:52. A_31,309 (41,649).

