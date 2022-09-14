Trending:
Chicago Cubs 6, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 10:47 pm
Chicago

New York

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 33 3 8 2
Morel ss 3 1 0 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0
Suzuki rf 3 1 1 0 Canha lf 4 0 1 0
Reyes dh 4 1 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1
Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Vientos dh 4 0 0 0
McKinstry 3b 0 0 0 0 McNeil 2b-rf 2 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 1 1 2 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0
Higgins 1b 3 1 2 2 Ruf rf 2 0 1 0
Hermosillo cf 4 1 1 1 Guillorme ph-2b 2 0 1 0
Velázquez lf 4 0 2 1 Nido c 3 1 2 1
Bote 2b 4 0 0 0
Chicago 600 000 000 6
New York 001 010 010 3

E_Wisdom (13). DP_Chicago 3, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 7, New York 5. 2B_Gomes (9), Higgins (8), Hermosillo (2). HR_Nido (2), Alonso (35). SB_Morel (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Smyly W,7-8 5 4 2 1 1 5
Uelmen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wick 1 2 0 0 0 1
Rucker 1 2 1 1 0 1
Leiter Jr. S,2-5 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Peterson L,7-5 1-3 2 5 5 3 1
Williams 4 1-3 4 1 1 1 8
Hunter 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
May 1 1 0 0 0 1
Claudio 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Givens 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Givens (Suzuki), Leiter Jr. (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:14. A_28,522 (41,922).

Top Stories