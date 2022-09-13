Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 11:07 pm
< a min read
      

Colorado

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in...

READ MORE

Colorado Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 30 4 7 4
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 1 2 0
Daza lf 4 0 2 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0
Cron dh 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 2 2 1
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 Jiménez dh 3 1 1 3
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 Sheets rf 4 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Engel pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Toglia 1b 3 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 3 0 1 0
Díaz c 3 1 1 0 Pollock pr-lf 1 0 0 0
Trejo ss 3 1 1 2 Robert cf 4 0 0 0
Grandal c 3 0 1 0
Gonzàlez 2b 3 0 0 0
Colorado 002 000 000 2
Chicago 300 000 01x 4

E_Trejo (2). DP_Colorado 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Colorado 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Andrus (6). HR_Trejo (3), Jiménez (13), Abreu (15). S_Moncada (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Kuhl L,6-9 6 1-3 6 3 3 2 5
Lawrence 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Chicago
Kopech W,5-9 5 3 2 2 0 3
Lambert H,6 1 2 0 0 0 1
López H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Graveman H,24 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hendriks S,33-37 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Lawrence.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

T_2:40. A_23,606 (40,615).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories