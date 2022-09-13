Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Colorado
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Daza lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jiménez dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toglia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pollock pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trejo ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzàlez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Chicago
|300
|000
|01x
|—
|4
E_Trejo (2). DP_Colorado 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Colorado 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Andrus (6). HR_Trejo (3), Jiménez (13), Abreu (15). S_Moncada (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl L,6-9
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Lawrence
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kopech W,5-9
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Lambert H,6
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman H,24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hendriks S,33-37
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Lawrence.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:40. A_23,606 (40,615).
