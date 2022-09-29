On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 4:42 pm
1 min read
      

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
4
7
4
3
6

Andrus ss
5
0
0
0
0
1
.266

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 4 3 6
Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Payton lf-rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .333
Abreu dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .306
Sheets rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242
c-Jiménez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Vaughn 1b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .276
Pollock cf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Harrison 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .258
Gonzàlez 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .253
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 6 12
Miranda 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .272
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .286
2-Palacios pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .088
Arraez 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .315
Urshela dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Sánchez c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .210
1-B.Hamilton pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Contreras ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .272
Celestino cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .241
Cave lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .224
a-Jeffers ph-c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .213
Wallner rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .256
Chicago 002 001 010_4 7 1
Minnesota 200 001 000_3 6 1

a-singled for Cave in the 6th. b-struck out for B.Hamilton in the 7th. c-struck out for Sheets in the 8th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 6th. 2-ran for Correa in the 9th.

E_Harrison (13), Gordon (7). LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B_Gonzàlez (1). RBIs_Gonzàlez (11), Payton (1), Vaughn (75), Abreu (75), Gordon 2 (47), Jeffers (26). SB_Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF_Vaughn.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Grandal, Pollock 2); Minnesota 4 (Miranda 2, Celestino 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Minnesota 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Sheets, Vaughn. LIDP_Gordon. GIDP_Abreu.

DP_Chicago 1 (Vaughn, Andrus, Vaughn); Minnesota 1 (Correa, Gordon, Arraez).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito 5 4 2 2 3 6 93 5.00
Lambert, H, 9 1-3 0 1 1 2 1 19 3.40
Bummer, BS, 2-6 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.49
R.López, W, 6-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.80
Graveman, H, 25 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.27
Hendriks, S, 34-38 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 2.96
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Varland 5 3 2 2 2 3 74 4.71
Jax 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.33
J.López 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.79
Thielbar, L, 4-3 1-3 1 1 0 0 1 18 3.55
Fulmer 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.09
Megill 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.80

Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 2-1, Fulmer 1-0. WP_Varland, Thielbar.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:11. A_23,397 (38,544).

