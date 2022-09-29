Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
4
7
4
3
6
Andrus ss
5
0
0
0
0
1
.266
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|6
|
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Payton lf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|c-Jiménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Vaughn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Pollock cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Harrison 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Gonzàlez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|6
|12
|
|Miranda 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|2-Palacios pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|Arraez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Urshela dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Sánchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.210
|1-B.Hamilton pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Contreras ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Cave lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|a-Jeffers ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.256
|Chicago
|002
|001
|010_4
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|200
|001
|000_3
|6
|1
a-singled for Cave in the 6th. b-struck out for B.Hamilton in the 7th. c-struck out for Sheets in the 8th.
1-ran for Sánchez in the 6th. 2-ran for Correa in the 9th.
E_Harrison (13), Gordon (7). LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B_Gonzàlez (1). RBIs_Gonzàlez (11), Payton (1), Vaughn (75), Abreu (75), Gordon 2 (47), Jeffers (26). SB_Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF_Vaughn.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Grandal, Pollock 2); Minnesota 4 (Miranda 2, Celestino 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Minnesota 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Sheets, Vaughn. LIDP_Gordon. GIDP_Abreu.
DP_Chicago 1 (Vaughn, Andrus, Vaughn); Minnesota 1 (Correa, Gordon, Arraez).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|93
|5.00
|Lambert, H, 9
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|19
|3.40
|Bummer, BS, 2-6
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.49
|R.López, W, 6-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.80
|Graveman, H, 25
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.27
|Hendriks, S, 34-38
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|2.96
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Varland
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|74
|4.71
|Jax
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.33
|J.López
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.79
|Thielbar, L, 4-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.55
|Fulmer
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.09
|Megill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.80
Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 2-1, Fulmer 1-0. WP_Varland, Thielbar.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:11. A_23,397 (38,544).
