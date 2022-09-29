Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Chicago

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

4

7

4

3

6 Andrus ss

5

0

0

0

0

1

.266 READ MORE

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 4 3 6 Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Payton lf-rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .333 Abreu dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .306 Sheets rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242 c-Jiménez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Vaughn 1b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .276 Pollock cf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Harrison 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .258 Gonzàlez 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .253

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 6 12 Miranda 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .272 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .286 2-Palacios pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .088 Arraez 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .315 Urshela dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Sánchez c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .210 1-B.Hamilton pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Contreras ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Gordon 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .272 Celestino cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .241 Cave lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .224 a-Jeffers ph-c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .213 Wallner rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .256

Chicago 002 001 010_4 7 1 Minnesota 200 001 000_3 6 1

a-singled for Cave in the 6th. b-struck out for B.Hamilton in the 7th. c-struck out for Sheets in the 8th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 6th. 2-ran for Correa in the 9th.

E_Harrison (13), Gordon (7). LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B_Gonzàlez (1). RBIs_Gonzàlez (11), Payton (1), Vaughn (75), Abreu (75), Gordon 2 (47), Jeffers (26). SB_Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF_Vaughn.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Grandal, Pollock 2); Minnesota 4 (Miranda 2, Celestino 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Minnesota 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Sheets, Vaughn. LIDP_Gordon. GIDP_Abreu.

DP_Chicago 1 (Vaughn, Andrus, Vaughn); Minnesota 1 (Correa, Gordon, Arraez).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito 5 4 2 2 3 6 93 5.00 Lambert, H, 9 1-3 0 1 1 2 1 19 3.40 Bummer, BS, 2-6 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.49 R.López, W, 6-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.80 Graveman, H, 25 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.27 Hendriks, S, 34-38 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 2.96

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Varland 5 3 2 2 2 3 74 4.71 Jax 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.33 J.López 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.79 Thielbar, L, 4-3 1-3 1 1 0 0 1 18 3.55 Fulmer 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.09 Megill 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.80

Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 2-1, Fulmer 1-0. WP_Varland, Thielbar.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:11. A_23,397 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.