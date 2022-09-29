Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Chicago
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Payton lf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Palacios pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jiménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|B.Hamilton pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pollock cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Harrison 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzàlez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cave lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jeffers ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|002
|001
|010
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|200
|001
|000
|—
|3
E_Harrison (13), Gordon (7). DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B_Gonzàlez (1). SB_Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF_Vaughn (5).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Lambert H,9
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Bummer BS,2-6
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R.López W,6-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman H,25
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,34-38
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Varland
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Jax
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.López
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thielbar L,4-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Fulmer
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Megill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Varland, Thielbar.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:11. A_23,397 (38,544).
