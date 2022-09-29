On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 4:42 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago

Minnesota

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 33 3 6 3
Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 Miranda 3b 5 0 0 0
Payton lf-rf 4 2 2 1 Correa ss 4 1 1 0
Abreu dh 4 0 2 1 Palacios pr 0 0 0 0
Sheets rf 3 0 0 0 Arraez 1b 4 1 2 0
Jiménez ph 1 0 0 0 Urshela dh 4 0 1 0
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 Sánchez c 1 0 0 0
Vaughn 1b 2 0 0 1 B.Hamilton pr-lf 0 1 0 0
Pollock cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Contreras ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 4 0 1 2
Harrison 3b 4 1 2 0 Celestino cf 3 0 0 0
Gonzàlez 2b 4 1 1 1 Cave lf 2 0 0 0
Jeffers ph-c 2 0 1 1
Wallner rf 3 0 0 0
Chicago 002 001 010 4
Minnesota 200 001 000 3

E_Harrison (13), Gordon (7). DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Abreu (38), Gordon (27). 3B_Gonzàlez (1). SB_Wallner (1), B.Hamilton 2 (3). SF_Vaughn (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito 5 4 2 2 3 6
Lambert H,9 1-3 0 1 1 2 1
Bummer BS,2-6 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
R.López W,6-4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Graveman H,25 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,34-38 1 0 0 0 1 2
Minnesota
Varland 5 3 2 2 2 3
Jax 1 2 1 1 0 0
J.López 1 1 0 0 0 1
Thielbar L,4-3 1-3 1 1 0 0 1
Fulmer 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Megill 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Varland, Thielbar.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:11. A_23,397 (38,544).

Top Stories