On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chiefs expect Pro Bowl DE Clark to play opener in Arizona

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 2:40 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday and coach Andy Reid said he should be available when the defending AFC West champions open their season at Arizona.

Clark missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. He also missed two days of work the previous week with an illness.

Reid said that everybody on the roster should be “good to go, unless there’s...

READ MORE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday and coach Andy Reid said he should be available when the defending AFC West champions open their season at Arizona.

Clark missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. He also missed two days of work the previous week with an illness.

Reid said that everybody on the roster should be “good to go, unless there’s a setback with Frank or something,” when the Chiefs visit the Cardinals on Sunday. Their only significant injury throughout training camp was to backup tight end Blake Bell, who is now on injured reserve following a hip procedure.

Reid also said he has not heard from the NFL about any potential disciplinary action for Clark, who pleaded no contest this week in Los Angeles to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon from separate incidents last year.

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share how IT and security leaders in both civilian and defense agencies are tackling that and more in our new ebook.

Clark was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|16 Charlotte Cyber Security Summit
9|16 Understanding Your Social Security...
9|16 2022 NSC Safety Congress & Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories