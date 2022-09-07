Trending:
Cincinnati 1, New York City FC 1

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 10:16 pm
Cincinnati
1
0

1

New York City FC
1
0

1

First Half_1, Cincinnati, Martins, 22nd minute; 2, New York City FC, Pereira, 7 (Gray), 41st.

Second Half_None.

First Half_1, Cincinnati, Martins, 22nd minute; 2, New York City FC, Pereira, 7 (Gray), 41st.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Alec Kann; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Pereira, New York City FC, 42nd; Nwobodo, Cincinnati, 64th; Acevedo, New York City FC, 83rd; Chanot, New York City FC, 90th+3.

Red Cards_Martins, New York City FC, 76th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Meghan Mullen, Ryan Graves, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Raymon Gaddis, Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga, Ian Murphy, John Nelson (Junior Moreno, 65th); Alvaro Barreal, Obinna Nwobodo; Dominique Badji (Brenner, 46th), Yuya Kubo (Ronald Matarrita, 84th+1), Brandon Vazquez (Sergio Santos, 65th).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen (Thiago, 74th), Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins; Nicolas Acevedo, Maxi Moralez, Santiago Rodriguez (Heber, 69th); Gabriel Pereira (Andres Jasson, 81st), Talles Magno.

