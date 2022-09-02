Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

Colorado

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

30

2

6

2

3

10 McMahon 3b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.246 READ MORE

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 6 2 3 10 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Blackmon dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271 1-Hampson pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .302 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Toglia rf-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 E.Díaz c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .230 Bouchard lf 1 1 1 2 2 0 .167

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 11 3 3 9 India 2b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .267 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 K.Farmer dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Solano 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315 Fairchild lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Romine c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .180 Steer 3b 2 2 2 1 2 0 1.000 Barrero ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .167 Robinson c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167 a-Fraley ph-lf 1 1 1 1 1 0 .250

Colorado 002 000 000_2 6 0 Cincinnati 000 010 101_3 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-homered for Robinson in the 7th.

1-ran for Cron in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Blackmon (20), Steer (1). HR_Bouchard (1), off Cessa; Steer (1), off Freeland; Fraley (8), off Lamet. RBIs_Bouchard 2 (2), Steer (1), Fraley (20), India (30). CS_Senzel (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron 2, Grichuk); Cincinnati 3 (Robinson, Barrero 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 2; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Solano, Aquino. LIDP_McMahon, Rodgers. GIDP_Grichuk, Robinson.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron); Cincinnati 3 (Barrero, India, Solano; Barrero, Solano, Barrero; Aquino, Solano, Aquino).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 5 2-3 8 1 1 1 3 92 4.75 Lawrence, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 4.13 Lamet, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 2.53 Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.51 Colomé, L, 2-7 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 19 4.74

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cessa 5 4 2 2 2 4 69 5.18 Cruz 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.00 B.Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.89 A.Díaz, W, 5-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.72

Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 2-0. IBB_off Colomé (Fraley). WP_Colomé, A.Díaz.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:58. A_16,763 (42,319).

