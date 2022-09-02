Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
2
6
2
3
10
McMahon 3b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.246
|Colorado
|002
|000
|000_2
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|101_3
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-homered for Robinson in the 7th.
1-ran for Cron in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Blackmon (20), Steer (1). HR_Bouchard (1), off Cessa; Steer (1), off Freeland; Fraley (8), off Lamet. RBIs_Bouchard 2 (2), Steer (1), Fraley (20), India (30). CS_Senzel (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron 2, Grichuk); Cincinnati 3 (Robinson, Barrero 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 2; Cincinnati 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Solano, Aquino. LIDP_McMahon, Rodgers. GIDP_Grichuk, Robinson.
DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron); Cincinnati 3 (Barrero, India, Solano; Barrero, Solano, Barrero; Aquino, Solano, Aquino).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|5
|2-3
|8
|1
|1
|1
|3
|92
|4.75
|Lawrence, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|4.13
|Lamet, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.53
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.51
|Colomé, L, 2-7
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|4.74
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|69
|5.18
|Cruz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.00
|B.Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.89
|A.Díaz, W, 5-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.72
Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 2-0. IBB_off Colomé (Fraley). WP_Colomé, A.Díaz.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:58. A_16,763 (42,319).
