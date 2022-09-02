Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 10:04 pm
1 min read
      

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
2
6
2
3
10

McMahon 3b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.246

READ MORE
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 6 2 3 10
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Blackmon dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271
1-Hampson pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .302
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Toglia rf-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
E.Díaz c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .230
Bouchard lf 1 1 1 2 2 0 .167
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 11 3 3 9
India 2b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .267
Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
K.Farmer dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Solano 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315
Fairchild lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Romine c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .180
Steer 3b 2 2 2 1 2 0 1.000
Barrero ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .167
Robinson c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
a-Fraley ph-lf 1 1 1 1 1 0 .250
Colorado 002 000 000_2 6 0
Cincinnati 000 010 101_3 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-homered for Robinson in the 7th.

1-ran for Cron in the 9th.

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM's Melissa Long Dolson from IBM will follow with an industry analysis.

LOB_Colorado 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Blackmon (20), Steer (1). HR_Bouchard (1), off Cessa; Steer (1), off Freeland; Fraley (8), off Lamet. RBIs_Bouchard 2 (2), Steer (1), Fraley (20), India (30). CS_Senzel (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron 2, Grichuk); Cincinnati 3 (Robinson, Barrero 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 2; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Solano, Aquino. LIDP_McMahon, Rodgers. GIDP_Grichuk, Robinson.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron); Cincinnati 3 (Barrero, India, Solano; Barrero, Solano, Barrero; Aquino, Solano, Aquino).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 5 2-3 8 1 1 1 3 92 4.75
Lawrence, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 4.13
Lamet, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 2.53
Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.51
Colomé, L, 2-7 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 19 4.74
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cessa 5 4 2 2 2 4 69 5.18
Cruz 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.00
B.Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.89
A.Díaz, W, 5-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.72

Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 2-0. IBB_off Colomé (Fraley). WP_Colomé, A.Díaz.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:58. A_16,763 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|9 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories