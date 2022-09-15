Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 10:49 pm
< a min read
      

Cincinnati

St. Louis

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and...

READ MORE

Cincinnati St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 7 3 Totals 28 2 3 2
Friedl lf 4 0 1 0 Donovan 2b 3 1 1 0
India 2b 2 0 0 0 Edman ss 3 0 0 0
K.Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 1
Fraley dh 3 0 0 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0
Solano 1b 3 0 0 0 DeLuzio pr 0 0 0 0
Fairchild pr 0 0 0 0 Pujols dh 3 0 0 1
Reynolds 1b 0 0 0 0 O’Neill cf 3 0 0 0
Aquino rf 4 1 2 1 Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0
Senzel cf 4 1 1 1 Burleson lf 3 0 0 0
Steer 3b 4 0 2 0 Molina c 3 0 0 0
Romine c 2 1 0 0 Nootbaar rf 2 1 0 0
Cincinnati 011 001 000 3
St. Louis 001 000 001 2

DP_Cincinnati 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 4. 2B_Friedl (8), Aquino (11), Goldschmidt (37). HR_Senzel (5), Aquino (9). SB_Arenado (5). SF_Fraley (2), Pujols (6). S_Romine (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Anderson W,1-3 5 1 1 1 2 3
Gibaut H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
B.Farmer H,4 2 0 0 0 0 3
Díaz S,7-11 1 2 1 1 1 0
St. Louis
Mikolas L,11-12 6 5 3 3 3 3
Pallante 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Woodford 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_Anderson (Donovan).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

T_2:45. A_44,901 (45,494).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|22 Michigan Digital Government Summit
9|22 DevSecOps Bootcamp
9|22 The Year Cybersecurity Went Prime Time:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories