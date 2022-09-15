Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati
St. Louis
ab
r
h
bi
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|
|Friedl lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donovan 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|India 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fraley dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeLuzio pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fairchild pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Reynolds 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Burleson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Steer 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romine c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|011
|001
|000
|—
|3
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
DP_Cincinnati 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 4. 2B_Friedl (8), Aquino (11), Goldschmidt (37). HR_Senzel (5), Aquino (9). SB_Arenado (5). SF_Fraley (2), Pujols (6). S_Romine (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W,1-3
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Gibaut H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B.Farmer H,4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Díaz S,7-11
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mikolas L,11-12
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Pallante
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Woodford
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Anderson (Donovan).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:45. A_44,901 (45,494).
