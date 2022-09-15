Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 7 3 5 3 Friedl lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .258 India 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .255 K.Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Fraley dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .241 Solano 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292 1-Fairchild pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Reynolds 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Aquino rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .211 Senzel cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .229 Steer 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250 Romine c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .154

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 3 2 3 8 Donovan 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Edman ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .324 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298 2-DeLuzio pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Pujols dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .263 O’Neill cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228 a-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Burleson lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Nootbaar rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .222

Cincinnati 011 001 000_3 7 0 St. Louis 001 000 001_2 3 0

a-grounded out for O’Neill in the 9th.

1-ran for Solano in the 8th. 2-ran for Arenado in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 4. 2B_Friedl (8), Aquino (11), Goldschmidt (37). HR_Senzel (5), off Mikolas; Aquino (9), off Mikolas. RBIs_Senzel (25), Fraley (24), Aquino (28), Goldschmidt (110), Pujols (51). SB_Arenado (5). CS_Friedl (1). SF_Fraley, Pujols. S_Romine.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer 2); St. Louis 2 (Dickerson 2). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Romine, India, Friedl. LIDP_Senzel.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Nootbaar, Molina, Nootbaar).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 1-3 5 1 1 1 2 3 80 6.43 Gibaut, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.30 B.Farmer, H, 4 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 3.43 Díaz, S, 7-11 1 2 1 1 1 0 24 1.93

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas, L, 11-12 6 5 3 3 3 3 101 3.46 Pallante 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 25 3.17 Woodford 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 2.70

HBP_Anderson (Donovan).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:45. A_44,901 (45,494).

