Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 10:49 pm
1 min read
      

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
3
7
3
5
3

Friedl lf
4
0
1
0
1
1
.258

Totals 30 3 7 3 5 3
Friedl lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .258
India 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .255
K.Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Fraley dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .241
Solano 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292
1-Fairchild pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Reynolds 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Aquino rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .211
Senzel cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .229
Steer 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250
Romine c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .154
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 3 2 3 8
Donovan 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Edman ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .324
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298
2-DeLuzio pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Pujols dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .263
O’Neill cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228
a-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Burleson lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Nootbaar rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .222
Cincinnati 011 001 000_3 7 0
St. Louis 001 000 001_2 3 0

a-grounded out for O’Neill in the 9th.

1-ran for Solano in the 8th. 2-ran for Arenado in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 4. 2B_Friedl (8), Aquino (11), Goldschmidt (37). HR_Senzel (5), off Mikolas; Aquino (9), off Mikolas. RBIs_Senzel (25), Fraley (24), Aquino (28), Goldschmidt (110), Pujols (51). SB_Arenado (5). CS_Friedl (1). SF_Fraley, Pujols. S_Romine.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer 2); St. Louis 2 (Dickerson 2). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Romine, India, Friedl. LIDP_Senzel.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Nootbaar, Molina, Nootbaar).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 1-3 5 1 1 1 2 3 80 6.43
Gibaut, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.30
B.Farmer, H, 4 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 3.43
Díaz, S, 7-11 1 2 1 1 1 0 24 1.93
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mikolas, L, 11-12 6 5 3 3 3 3 101 3.46
Pallante 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 25 3.17
Woodford 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 2.70

HBP_Anderson (Donovan).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:45. A_44,901 (45,494).

Top Stories