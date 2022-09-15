Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
3
7
3
5
3
Friedl lf
4
0
1
0
1
1
.258
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|3
|8
|
|Donovan 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Edman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.324
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|2-DeLuzio pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|O’Neill cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|a-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Burleson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Cincinnati
|011
|001
|000_3
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|001_2
|3
|0
a-grounded out for O’Neill in the 9th.
1-ran for Solano in the 8th. 2-ran for Arenado in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 4. 2B_Friedl (8), Aquino (11), Goldschmidt (37). HR_Senzel (5), off Mikolas; Aquino (9), off Mikolas. RBIs_Senzel (25), Fraley (24), Aquino (28), Goldschmidt (110), Pujols (51). SB_Arenado (5). CS_Friedl (1). SF_Fraley, Pujols. S_Romine.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer 2); St. Louis 2 (Dickerson 2). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Romine, India, Friedl. LIDP_Senzel.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Nootbaar, Molina, Nootbaar).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 1-3
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|80
|6.43
|Gibaut, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.30
|B.Farmer, H, 4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|3.43
|Díaz, S, 7-11
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|1.93
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 11-12
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|101
|3.46
|Pallante
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|3.17
|Woodford
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.70
HBP_Anderson (Donovan).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:45. A_44,901 (45,494).
