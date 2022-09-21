Trending:
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 9:35 pm
Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
29
1
6
1
0
7

Pham lf
3
0
0
0
0
3
.238

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 6 1 0 7
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .238
Devers 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .293
Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .317
Verdugo rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .280
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Casas 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .079
Refsnyder cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .309
McGuire c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .378
Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 8 5 1 6
Friedl dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .255
India 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .252
K.Farmer ss 3 0 1 2 0 0 .258
Fraley lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Solano 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .292
Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Lopez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Reynolds 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Fairchild cf 3 2 2 0 0 1 .327
Robinson c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .119
Boston 000 100 000_1 6 1
Cincinnati 001 030 01x_5 8 0

E_Pham (4). LOB_Boston 3, Cincinnati 4. HR_Solano (4), off German. RBIs_Verdugo (67), India 2 (39), K.Farmer 2 (70), Solano (24). SB_India (3). CS_Bogaerts (2). SF_Verdugo.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 0; Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer, Fraley). RISP_Boston 0 for 1; Cincinnati 3 for 5.

GIDP_Casas, Verdugo.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Lopez, Solano; K.Farmer, Solano).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Seabold, L, 0-3 5 6 4 4 1 4 85 10.47
Bazardo 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.00
Danish 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.96
German 1 1 1 1 0 1 10 45.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 2-3 5 3 1 1 0 4 89 5.21
Cruz, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.00
Sanmartin, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 6.32
Law, H, 2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 22 0.69
Díaz, S, 8-12 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.84

Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 2-0. HBP_Anderson (Pham), Seabold (K.Farmer). WP_Seabold(4).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:37. A_13,074 (42,319).

Top Stories