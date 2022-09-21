Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
1
6
1
0
7
Pham lf
3
0
0
0
0
3
.238
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|0
|7
|
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.079
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.378
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|1
|6
|
|Friedl dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|India 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Solano 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Reynolds 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Fairchild cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Robinson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.119
|Boston
|000
|100
|000_1
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|001
|030
|01x_5
|8
|0
E_Pham (4). LOB_Boston 3, Cincinnati 4. HR_Solano (4), off German. RBIs_Verdugo (67), India 2 (39), K.Farmer 2 (70), Solano (24). SB_India (3). CS_Bogaerts (2). SF_Verdugo.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 0; Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer, Fraley). RISP_Boston 0 for 1; Cincinnati 3 for 5.
GIDP_Casas, Verdugo.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (Lopez, Solano; K.Farmer, Solano).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Seabold, L, 0-3
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|85
|10.47
|Bazardo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.00
|Danish
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.96
|German
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|45.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 2-3
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|89
|5.21
|Cruz, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.00
|Sanmartin, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.32
|Law, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|0.69
|Díaz, S, 8-12
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.84
Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 2-0. HBP_Anderson (Pham), Seabold (K.Farmer). WP_Seabold(4).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:37. A_13,074 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.