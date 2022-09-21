Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Boston
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Friedl dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|India 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solano 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fairchild cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Robinson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|001
|030
|01x
|—
|5
E_Pham (4). DP_Boston 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Boston 3, Cincinnati 4. HR_Solano (4). SB_India (3). SF_Verdugo (5).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seabold L,0-3
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Bazardo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danish
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|German
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W,2-3
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Cruz H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sanmartin H,7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Law H,2
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz S,8-12
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Anderson (Pham), Seabold (K.Farmer). WP_Seabold(4).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:37. A_13,074 (42,319).
