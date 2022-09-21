Trending:
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 9:35 pm
Boston

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

Boston Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 6 1 Totals 31 5 8 5
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 Friedl dh 3 1 0 0
Devers 3b 4 1 2 0 India 2b 4 1 2 2
Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 0 K.Farmer ss 3 0 1 2
Verdugo rf 3 0 1 1 Fraley lf 4 0 1 0
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Solano 1b 4 1 1 1
Casas 1b 3 0 0 0 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0
Refsnyder cf 3 0 1 0 Lopez 3b 3 0 0 0
McGuire c 3 0 0 0 Reynolds 3b 0 0 0 0
Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 Fairchild cf 3 2 2 0
Robinson c 3 0 1 0
Boston 000 100 000 1
Cincinnati 001 030 01x 5

E_Pham (4). DP_Boston 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Boston 3, Cincinnati 4. HR_Solano (4). SB_India (3). SF_Verdugo (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Seabold L,0-3 5 6 4 4 1 4
Bazardo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Danish 1 1 0 0 0 1
German 1 1 1 1 0 1
Cincinnati
Anderson W,2-3 5 3 1 1 0 4
Cruz H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sanmartin H,7 1 1 0 0 0 0
Law H,2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Díaz S,8-12 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Anderson (Pham), Seabold (K.Farmer). WP_Seabold(4).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:37. A_13,074 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
