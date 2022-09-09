On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 11:10 pm
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 8 17 7 1 8
Friedl lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .276
India 2b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .269
K.Farmer 3b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .268
Fraley dh 4 2 2 1 0 2 .257
Solano 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .304
Aquino rf 4 0 3 0 1 0 .207
Senzel cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Barrero ss 4 0 2 1 0 2 .161
Romine c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .170
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 5 2 0 11
McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Brosseau 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .266
Hiura 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Urías 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .223
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Taylor cf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .224
Cincinnati 500 000 003_8 17 0
Milwaukee 002 000 000_2 5 0

LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 1. 2B_Aquino 3 (9), K.Farmer (23), Adames (25). 3B_India (2). HR_Friedl (6), off Alexander; India (10), off Suter; Fraley (10), off Suter; Taylor (16), off Lodolo. RBIs_Friedl (20), K.Farmer (64), Solano (23), Barrero (9), India 2 (35), Fraley (23), Taylor 2 (46). CS_Taylor (2), Aquino (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Friedl, Senzel 2, Aquino 2, Solano); Milwaukee 1 (Yelich). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 12; Milwaukee 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Senzel, Solano. GIDP_Senzel, Hiura.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer, India, Solano; Barrero, India, Solano); Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Adames, Hiura).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lodolo, W, 4-5 8 5 2 2 0 11 107 3.78
Law 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexander, L, 2-3 5 1-3 9 5 5 1 4 88 5.29
Topa 1 2-3 4 0 0 0 1 32 0.00
Perdomo 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.45
Suter 1 4 3 3 0 2 28 4.03

Inherited runners-scored_Topa 1-0. HBP_Alexander (Fraley), Lodolo (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:42. A_33,660 (41,900).

