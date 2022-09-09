Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
41
8
17
7
1
8
Friedl lf
5
2
2
1
0
1
.276
|India 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|K.Farmer 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Fraley dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Solano 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.161
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|0
|11
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Urías 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|Cincinnati
|500
|000
|003_8
|17
|0
|Milwaukee
|002
|000
|000_2
|5
|0
LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 1. 2B_Aquino 3 (9), K.Farmer (23), Adames (25). 3B_India (2). HR_Friedl (6), off Alexander; India (10), off Suter; Fraley (10), off Suter; Taylor (16), off Lodolo. RBIs_Friedl (20), K.Farmer (64), Solano (23), Barrero (9), India 2 (35), Fraley (23), Taylor 2 (46). CS_Taylor (2), Aquino (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Friedl, Senzel 2, Aquino 2, Solano); Milwaukee 1 (Yelich). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 12; Milwaukee 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Senzel, Solano. GIDP_Senzel, Hiura.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer, India, Solano; Barrero, India, Solano); Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Adames, Hiura).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo, W, 4-5
|8
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|11
|107
|3.78
|Law
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 2-3
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|4
|88
|5.29
|Topa
|1
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|0.00
|Perdomo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.45
|Suter
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|28
|4.03
Inherited runners-scored_Topa 1-0. HBP_Alexander (Fraley), Lodolo (Taylor).
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:42. A_33,660 (41,900).
