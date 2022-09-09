Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 8 17 7 1 8 Friedl lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .276 India 2b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .269 K.Farmer 3b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .268 Fraley dh 4 2 2 1 0 2 .257 Solano 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .304 Aquino rf 4 0 3 0 1 0 .207 Senzel cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Barrero ss 4 0 2 1 0 2 .161 Romine c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .170

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 5 2 0 11 McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Brosseau 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .266 Hiura 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Urías 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .223 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .202 Taylor cf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .224

Cincinnati 500 000 003_8 17 0 Milwaukee 002 000 000_2 5 0

LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 1. 2B_Aquino 3 (9), K.Farmer (23), Adames (25). 3B_India (2). HR_Friedl (6), off Alexander; India (10), off Suter; Fraley (10), off Suter; Taylor (16), off Lodolo. RBIs_Friedl (20), K.Farmer (64), Solano (23), Barrero (9), India 2 (35), Fraley (23), Taylor 2 (46). CS_Taylor (2), Aquino (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Friedl, Senzel 2, Aquino 2, Solano); Milwaukee 1 (Yelich). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 12; Milwaukee 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Senzel, Solano. GIDP_Senzel, Hiura.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer, India, Solano; Barrero, India, Solano); Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Adames, Hiura).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lodolo, W, 4-5 8 5 2 2 0 11 107 3.78 Law 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander, L, 2-3 5 1-3 9 5 5 1 4 88 5.29 Topa 1 2-3 4 0 0 0 1 32 0.00 Perdomo 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.45 Suter 1 4 3 3 0 2 28 4.03

Inherited runners-scored_Topa 1-0. HBP_Alexander (Fraley), Lodolo (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:42. A_33,660 (41,900).

