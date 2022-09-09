On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 11:10 pm
< a min read
      

Cincinnati

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 8 17 7 Totals 29 2 5 2
Friedl lf 5 2 2 1 McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0
India 2b 5 2 2 2 Adames ss 4 0 1 0
K.Farmer 3b 5 1 3 1 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0
Fraley dh 4 2 2 1 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
Solano 1b 5 1 2 1 Brosseau 3b 3 0 2 0
Aquino rf 4 0 3 0 Hiura 1b 3 0 0 0
Senzel cf 5 0 0 0 Urías 2b 3 1 1 0
Barrero ss 4 0 2 1 Caratini c 3 0 0 0
Romine c 4 0 1 0 Taylor cf 2 1 1 2
Cincinnati 500 000 003 8
Milwaukee 002 000 000 2

DP_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 1. 2B_Aquino 3 (9), K.Farmer (23), Adames (25). 3B_India (2). HR_Friedl (6), India (10), Fraley (10), Taylor (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Lodolo W,4-5 8 5 2 2 0 11
Law 1 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee
Alexander L,2-3 5 1-3 9 5 5 1 4
Topa 1 2-3 4 0 0 0 1
Perdomo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Suter 1 4 3 3 0 2

HBP_Alexander (Fraley), Lodolo (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:42. A_33,660 (41,900).

Top Stories