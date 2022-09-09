Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|8
|17
|7
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|
|Friedl lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|India 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Farmer 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fraley dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solano 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cincinnati
|500
|000
|003
|—
|8
|Milwaukee
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
DP_Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 1. 2B_Aquino 3 (9), K.Farmer (23), Adames (25). 3B_India (2). HR_Friedl (6), India (10), Fraley (10), Taylor (16).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lodolo W,4-5
|8
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|11
|Law
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander L,2-3
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Topa
|1
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perdomo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suter
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
HBP_Alexander (Fraley), Lodolo (Taylor).
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:42. A_33,660 (41,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.