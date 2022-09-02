Cincinnati takes draw streak into matchup against Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC (10-16-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (8-8-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -130, Charlotte FC +319, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on Charlotte FC after playing to a draw in three straight games.

Cincinnati is 7-6-9 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati is seventh in the MLS with 45 goals led by Brandon Vazquez with 16.

Charlotte is 7-12-1 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte has a 4-10 record in matches decided by one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Charlotte won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vazquez has scored 16 goals with five assists for Cincinnati. Brenner has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Karol Swiderski has eight goals and three assists for Charlotte. Yordy Reyna has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 1-1-8, averaging 1.8 goals, five shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Charlotte: 4-6-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Beckham Sunderland (injured), Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured), Kenneth Vermeer (injured).

Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Nuno Santos (injured), Nathan Byrne (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

