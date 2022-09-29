Trending:
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 9:11 pm
Tampa Bay

Cleveland

Tampa Bay Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 30 2 6 2
Aranda 2b 4 0 0 0 Kwan lf 4 1 1 1
Walls 2b 0 0 0 0 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0
Arozarena rf 4 0 0 0 J.Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 0
Franco ss 3 1 2 0 Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 1
H.Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0 Maile c 0 0 0 0
Peralta lf 3 0 2 1 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0
Siri pr 0 0 0 0 Miller dh 3 0 0 0
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Arias 1b 3 0 0 0
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Hedges c 2 0 0 0
Paredes 3b 4 0 0 0 Brennan ph-rf 1 1 1 0
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 2 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 000 1
Cleveland 000 000 02x 2

E_Paredes (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (20), Kwan (23). SB_Franco 2 (8), Margot (7). S_Straw (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Springs 6 3 0 0 0 5
Armstrong L,2-3 BS,2-5 2 3 2 2 1 2
Cleveland
Quantrill 6 3 1 1 0 4
Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 1
De Los Santos W,5-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stephan S,3-5 1 0 0 0 3 2

HBP_Quantrill (H.Ramírez). WP_Quantrill.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:43. A_11,783 (34,788).

Top Stories