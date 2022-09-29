Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay
Cleveland
ab
r
h
bi
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|
|Aranda 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Walls 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|H.Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Siri pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arias 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brennan ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|02x
|—
|2
E_Paredes (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (20), Kwan (23). SB_Franco 2 (8), Margot (7). S_Straw (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Armstrong L,2-3 BS,2-5
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Shaw
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Los Santos W,5-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stephan S,3-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
HBP_Quantrill (H.Ramírez). WP_Quantrill.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:43. A_11,783 (34,788).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.