Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|3
|9
|
|Aranda 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Walls 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|H.Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|1-Siri pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|1
|7
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.302
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|J.Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Arias 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.166
|a-Brennan ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000_1
|4
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|02x_2
|6
|0
a-singled for Hedges in the 8th.
1-ran for Peralta in the 9th.
E_Paredes (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (20), Kwan (23). RBIs_Peralta (18), Kwan (51), Gonzalez (43). SB_Franco 2 (8), Margot (7). S_Straw.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (H.Ramírez, Margot, Paredes 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Hedges, Gonzalez). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Rosario.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|88
|2.45
|Armstrong, L, 2-3, BS, 2-5
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|3.62
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|86
|3.42
|Shaw
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.40
|De Los Santos, W, 5-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.98
|Stephan, S, 3-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|34
|2.74
IBB_off Armstrong (J.Ramírez). HBP_Quantrill (H.Ramírez). WP_Quantrill.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:43. A_11,783 (34,788).
