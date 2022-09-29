Trending:
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 9:11 pm
Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
1
4
1
3
9

Aranda 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.227

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 6 2 1 7
Kwan lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .302
Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
J.Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274
Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .287
Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303
Miller dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Arias 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .166
a-Brennan ph-rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Straw cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Tampa Bay 100 000 000_1 4 1
Cleveland 000 000 02x_2 6 0

a-singled for Hedges in the 8th.

1-ran for Peralta in the 9th.

E_Paredes (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (20), Kwan (23). RBIs_Peralta (18), Kwan (51), Gonzalez (43). SB_Franco 2 (8), Margot (7). S_Straw.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (H.Ramírez, Margot, Paredes 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Hedges, Gonzalez). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Rosario.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Springs 6 3 0 0 0 5 88 2.45
Armstrong, L, 2-3, BS, 2-5 2 3 2 2 1 2 26 3.62
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill 6 3 1 1 0 4 86 3.42
Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.40
De Los Santos, W, 5-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.98
Stephan, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 3 2 34 2.74

IBB_off Armstrong (J.Ramírez). HBP_Quantrill (H.Ramírez). WP_Quantrill.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:43. A_11,783 (34,788).

Top Stories