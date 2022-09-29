Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

31

1

4

1

3

9 Aranda 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.227 READ MORE

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 3 9 Aranda 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Walls 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Arozarena rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .267 Franco ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .275 H.Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Peralta lf 3 0 2 1 1 1 .247 1-Siri pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .279 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Paredes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 6 2 1 7 Kwan lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .302 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282 J.Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274 Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .287 Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303 Miller dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Arias 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .156 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .166 a-Brennan ph-rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Straw cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .219

Tampa Bay 100 000 000_1 4 1 Cleveland 000 000 02x_2 6 0

a-singled for Hedges in the 8th.

1-ran for Peralta in the 9th.

E_Paredes (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Franco (20), Kwan (23). RBIs_Peralta (18), Kwan (51), Gonzalez (43). SB_Franco 2 (8), Margot (7). S_Straw.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (H.Ramírez, Margot, Paredes 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Hedges, Gonzalez). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Rosario.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs 6 3 0 0 0 5 88 2.45 Armstrong, L, 2-3, BS, 2-5 2 3 2 2 1 2 26 3.62

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill 6 3 1 1 0 4 86 3.42 Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.40 De Los Santos, W, 5-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.98 Stephan, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 3 2 34 2.74

IBB_off Armstrong (J.Ramírez). HBP_Quantrill (H.Ramírez). WP_Quantrill.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:43. A_11,783 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.