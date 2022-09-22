Trending:
Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 11:33 pm
Pittsburgh
0
14
0
3

17

Cleveland
7
6
3
13

29

First Quarter

Pittsburgh 0 14 0 3 17
Cleveland 7 6 3 13 29

First Quarter

Cle_Cooper 11 pass from Brissett (York kick), 2:54.

Second Quarter

Pit_Na.Harris 5 run (Boswell kick), 14:55.

Cle_Njoku 7 pass from Brissett (kick failed), 8:58.

Pit_Trubisky 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:50.

Third Quarter

Cle_FG York 34, 2:31.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Chubb 1 run (York kick), 9:29.

Pit_FG Boswell 34, 1:48.

Cle_Ward 2 fumble return, :00.

___

Pit Cle
First downs 20 22
Total Net Yards 308 376
Rushes-yards 22-104 38-171
Passing 204 205
Punt Returns 0-0 2-11
Kickoff Returns 1-18 2-27
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-32-0 21-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 2-15
Punts 5-42.4 5-40.6
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-25 5-24
Time of Possession 23:51 36:09

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 15-56, Warren 4-30, Claypool 1-11, Trubisky 2-7. Cleveland, Chubb 23-113, Hunt 12-47, Brissett 3-11.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Trubisky 20-32-0-207. Cleveland, Brissett 21-31-0-220.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-84, Pickens 3-39, Claypool 3-35, Harris 3-5, Freiermuth 2-41, Warren 1-3. Cleveland, Njoku 9-89, Cooper 7-101, Hunt 3-14, Peoples-Jones 1-10, Da.Bell 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 49.

Top Stories