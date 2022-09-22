Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17

Pittsburgh
First Quarter
|Pittsburgh
|0
|14
|0
|3
|—
|17
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|3
|13
|—
|29
Cle_Cooper 11 pass from Brissett (York kick), 2:54.
Second Quarter
Pit_Na.Harris 5 run (Boswell kick), 14:55.
Cle_Njoku 7 pass from Brissett (kick failed), 8:58.
Pit_Trubisky 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:50.
Third Quarter
Cle_FG York 34, 2:31.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_Chubb 1 run (York kick), 9:29.
Pit_FG Boswell 34, 1:48.
Cle_Ward 2 fumble return, :00.
|Pit
|Cle
|First downs
|20
|22
|Total Net Yards
|308
|376
|Rushes-yards
|22-104
|38-171
|Passing
|204
|205
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|2-27
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-32-0
|21-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|2-15
|Punts
|5-42.4
|5-40.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-25
|5-24
|Time of Possession
|23:51
|36:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 15-56, Warren 4-30, Claypool 1-11, Trubisky 2-7. Cleveland, Chubb 23-113, Hunt 12-47, Brissett 3-11.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Trubisky 20-32-0-207. Cleveland, Brissett 21-31-0-220.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-84, Pickens 3-39, Claypool 3-35, Harris 3-5, Freiermuth 2-41, Warren 1-3. Cleveland, Njoku 9-89, Cooper 7-101, Hunt 3-14, Peoples-Jones 1-10, Da.Bell 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 49.
