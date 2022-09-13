Trending:
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 9:24 pm
1 min read
      

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 4 1 5 8
Moniak lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Ford 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .228
1-Sierra pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Thaiss c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .313
Velazquez ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .196
a-Fletcher ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 9 3 2 6
Kwan lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .293
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .280
Gonzalez rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .291
Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Miller dh 4 1 2 0 0 2 .247
Freeman 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .236
b-Giménez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Maile c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .229
Straw cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .207
Los Angeles 001 000 000_1 4 0
Cleveland 000 012 00x_3 9 0

a-singled for Velazquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Freeman in the 6th.

1-ran for Ford in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Ramírez (41), Miller (25). HR_Thaiss (2), off Morris; Gonzalez (8), off Suarez. RBIs_Thaiss (4), Maile (15), Gonzalez 2 (34). SB_Velazquez (17), Kwan (15), Sierra (6). CS_Rengifo (2). SF_Maile.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Duffy, Ward); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Maile, Rosario). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Cleveland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Giménez. GIDP_Duffy, Kwan.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Velazquez, Ford); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Naylor).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez, L, 6-7 5 1-3 9 3 3 0 3 91 3.84
Weiss 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 29 0.00
Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.62
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morris 3 2-3 2 1 1 5 4 75 2.79
McCarty, W, 3-2 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 37 4.88
Karinchak, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.52
Clase, S, 35-38 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.31

Inherited runners-scored_Weiss 1-0, McCarty 1-0. IBB_off Weiss (Ramírez). WP_Suarez.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:58. A_14,419 (34,788).

Top Stories