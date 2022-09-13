Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
1
4
1
5
8
Moniak lf
4
0
0
0
0
3
.219
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|
|Moniak lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|1-Sierra pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Thaiss c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|a-Fletcher ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|2
|6
|
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Miller dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Freeman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|b-Giménez ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Maile c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|012
|00x_3
|9
|0
a-singled for Velazquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Freeman in the 6th.
1-ran for Ford in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Ramírez (41), Miller (25). HR_Thaiss (2), off Morris; Gonzalez (8), off Suarez. RBIs_Thaiss (4), Maile (15), Gonzalez 2 (34). SB_Velazquez (17), Kwan (15), Sierra (6). CS_Rengifo (2). SF_Maile.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Duffy, Ward); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Maile, Rosario). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Cleveland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Freeman, Giménez. GIDP_Duffy, Kwan.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Velazquez, Ford); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Naylor).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 6-7
|5
|1-3
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|91
|3.84
|Weiss
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|0.00
|Quijada
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.62
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morris
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|75
|2.79
|McCarty, W, 3-2
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|37
|4.88
|Karinchak, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.52
|Clase, S, 35-38
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.31
Inherited runners-scored_Weiss 1-0, McCarty 1-0. IBB_off Weiss (Ramírez). WP_Suarez.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:58. A_14,419 (34,788).
