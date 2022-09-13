Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 4 1 5 8 Moniak lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Ford 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .228 1-Sierra pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Thaiss c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .313 Velazquez ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .196 a-Fletcher ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .265

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 9 3 2 6 Kwan lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .293 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .280 Gonzalez rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .291 Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Miller dh 4 1 2 0 0 2 .247 Freeman 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .236 b-Giménez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Maile c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .229 Straw cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .207

Los Angeles 001 000 000_1 4 0 Cleveland 000 012 00x_3 9 0

a-singled for Velazquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Freeman in the 6th.

1-ran for Ford in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Ramírez (41), Miller (25). HR_Thaiss (2), off Morris; Gonzalez (8), off Suarez. RBIs_Thaiss (4), Maile (15), Gonzalez 2 (34). SB_Velazquez (17), Kwan (15), Sierra (6). CS_Rengifo (2). SF_Maile.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Duffy, Ward); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Maile, Rosario). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Cleveland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Giménez. GIDP_Duffy, Kwan.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Velazquez, Ford); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Naylor).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, L, 6-7 5 1-3 9 3 3 0 3 91 3.84 Weiss 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 29 0.00 Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.62

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morris 3 2-3 2 1 1 5 4 75 2.79 McCarty, W, 3-2 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 37 4.88 Karinchak, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.52 Clase, S, 35-38 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.31

Inherited runners-scored_Weiss 1-0, McCarty 1-0. IBB_off Weiss (Ramírez). WP_Suarez.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:58. A_14,419 (34,788).

