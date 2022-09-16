Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Minnesota
Cleveland
ab
r
h
bi
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|3
|
|Arraez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kwan lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Palacios 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement pr-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cave lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Benson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Hamilton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Palacios ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hedges c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|31x
|—
|4
E_Gordon (6). LOB_Minnesota 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Miranda 2 (22), Ramírez (42). HR_Cave (4). SB_R.Palacios (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ober
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Fulmer H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thielbar H,18
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jax BS,1-7
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Duran L,2-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenzie
|7
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Stephan W,6-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clase S,36-39
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Ober 2 (Ramírez,Maile). WP_Duran.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:46. A_20,669 (34,788).
