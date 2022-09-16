Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 10:17 pm
< a min read
      

Minnesota

Cleveland

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset...

READ MORE

Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 32 4 7 3
Arraez dh 4 1 1 0 Kwan lf-cf 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 4 0 1 2
Miranda 1b 4 0 2 1 Ramírez 3b 2 0 1 0
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 Naylor 1b 4 0 1 0
J.Palacios 2b 0 0 0 0 Clement pr-1b 0 1 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 Gonzalez rf 4 0 2 0
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 4 1 0 0
Cave lf 4 1 2 2 Benson dh 2 0 0 0
B.Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0 Miller ph-dh 2 1 1 0
Celestino cf 4 0 0 0 Maile c 2 0 0 0
Contreras rf 3 0 1 0 R.Palacios ph-lf 0 0 0 0
Straw cf 4 1 1 1
Hedges c 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 001 200 000 3
Cleveland 000 000 31x 4

E_Gordon (6). LOB_Minnesota 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Miranda 2 (22), Ramírez (42). HR_Cave (4). SB_R.Palacios (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Ober 5 1 0 0 1 5
Fulmer H,6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Thielbar H,18 1-3 1 2 0 0 1
Jax BS,1-7 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Duran L,2-4 1 2 1 1 1 1
Cleveland
McKenzie 7 7 3 3 0 8
Stephan W,6-4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Clase S,36-39 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Ober 2 (Ramírez,Maile). WP_Duran.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Todd Tichenor.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

T_2:46. A_20,669 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|23 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
9|23 How to Manage Google Calendar Like a...
9|23 Industry Insider: A Member Briefing...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories