Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 10:17 pm
1 min read
      

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
3
8
3
0
10

Arraez dh
4
1
1
0
0
0
.319

Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .283
Miranda 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .276
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275
J.Palacios 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .273
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Cave lf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .212
2-B.Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Celestino cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Contreras rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .143
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 7 3 2 8
Kwan lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Rosario ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .276
Ramírez 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .280
Naylor 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
1-Clement pr-1b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .203
Gonzalez rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .300
Giménez 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .297
Benson dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .170
a-Miller ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .249
Maile c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .226
b-R.Palacios ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .241
Straw cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .213
Hedges c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Minnesota 001 200 000_3 8 1
Cleveland 000 000 31x_4 7 0

a-singled for Benson in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Maile in the 8th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 8th. 2-ran for Cave in the 9th.

E_Gordon (6). LOB_Minnesota 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Miranda 2 (22), Ramírez (42). HR_Cave (4), off McKenzie. RBIs_Miranda (64), Cave 2 (13), Straw (26), Rosario 2 (58). SB_R.Palacios (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Gordon 3); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Gonzalez, Straw 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 3; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Kwan.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ober 5 1 0 0 1 5 70 3.49
Fulmer, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.89
Thielbar, H, 18 1-3 1 2 0 0 1 15 3.48
Jax, BS, 1-7 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 22 3.39
Duran, L, 2-4 1 2 1 1 1 1 16 1.81
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie 7 7 3 3 0 8 89 3.08
Stephan, W, 6-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.34
Clase, S, 36-39 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.29

Inherited runners-scored_Jax 2-2. IBB_off Duran (R.Palacios). HBP_Ober 2 (Ramírez,Maile). WP_Duran.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:46. A_20,669 (34,788).

