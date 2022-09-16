Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
3
8
3
0
10
Arraez dh
4
1
1
0
0
0
.319
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|0
|10
|
|Arraez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|J.Palacios 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Cave lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.212
|2-B.Hamilton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Contreras rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|3
|2
|8
|
|Kwan lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|1-Clement pr-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Benson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|a-Miller ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|b-R.Palacios ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Hedges c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Minnesota
|001
|200
|000_3
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|31x_4
|7
|0
a-singled for Benson in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Maile in the 8th.
1-ran for Naylor in the 8th. 2-ran for Cave in the 9th.
E_Gordon (6). LOB_Minnesota 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Miranda 2 (22), Ramírez (42). HR_Cave (4), off McKenzie. RBIs_Miranda (64), Cave 2 (13), Straw (26), Rosario 2 (58). SB_R.Palacios (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Gordon 3); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Gonzalez, Straw 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 3; Cleveland 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Kwan.
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|70
|3.49
|Fulmer, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.89
|Thielbar, H, 18
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.48
|Jax, BS, 1-7
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|3.39
|Duran, L, 2-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|1.81
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie
|7
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|8
|89
|3.08
|Stephan, W, 6-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.34
|Clase, S, 36-39
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored_Jax 2-2. IBB_off Duran (R.Palacios). HBP_Ober 2 (Ramírez,Maile). WP_Duran.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:46. A_20,669 (34,788).
