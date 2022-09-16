Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Minnesota

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 8 3 0 10 Arraez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .319 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .283 Miranda 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .276 Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275 J.Palacios 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .273 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Cave lf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .212 2-B.Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Celestino cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Contreras rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .143

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 7 3 2 8 Kwan lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Rosario ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .276 Ramírez 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Naylor 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 1-Clement pr-1b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .203 Gonzalez rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .300 Giménez 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .297 Benson dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .170 a-Miller ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .249 Maile c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .226 b-R.Palacios ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .241 Straw cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .213 Hedges c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182

Minnesota 001 200 000_3 8 1 Cleveland 000 000 31x_4 7 0

a-singled for Benson in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Maile in the 8th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 8th. 2-ran for Cave in the 9th.

E_Gordon (6). LOB_Minnesota 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Miranda 2 (22), Ramírez (42). HR_Cave (4), off McKenzie. RBIs_Miranda (64), Cave 2 (13), Straw (26), Rosario 2 (58). SB_R.Palacios (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Gordon 3); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Gonzalez, Straw 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 3; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Kwan.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ober 5 1 0 0 1 5 70 3.49 Fulmer, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.89 Thielbar, H, 18 1-3 1 2 0 0 1 15 3.48 Jax, BS, 1-7 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 22 3.39 Duran, L, 2-4 1 2 1 1 1 1 16 1.81

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKenzie 7 7 3 3 0 8 89 3.08 Stephan, W, 6-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.34 Clase, S, 36-39 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.29

Inherited runners-scored_Jax 2-2. IBB_off Duran (R.Palacios). HBP_Ober 2 (Ramírez,Maile). WP_Duran.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:46. A_20,669 (34,788).

