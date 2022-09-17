On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 4:00 pm
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 0 7
Arraez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .317
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .282
Miranda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Cave lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Wallner rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Contreras cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .129
León c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .133
a-Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
C.Hamilton c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 14 5 3 4
Kwan lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .287
Rosario ss 5 0 4 2 0 1 .280
Ramírez 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .280
Naylor dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Gonzalez rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .303
Giménez 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .299
Miller 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .249
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Straw cf 2 2 1 0 2 0 .214
Minnesota 000 000 010_1 4 2
Cleveland 101 201 00x_5 14 1

a-grounded out for León in the 8th.

E_Gordon (7), Contreras (1), Miller (9). LOB_Minnesota 2, Cleveland 10. 2B_Urshela (24), Giménez (25), Naylor (23). HR_Wallner (1), off Bieber; Ramírez (28), off Varland. RBIs_Wallner (1), Ramírez (112), Rosario 2 (60), Miller 2 (48). SB_Rosario (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Contreras); Cleveland 7 (Ramírez 2, Miller 2, Naylor 3). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 3; Cleveland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ramírez. GIDP_Miranda, Urshela, Giménez, Ramírez.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Correa, Miranda; Gordon, Correa, Miranda); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Giménez, Rosario, Miller).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Varland, L, 0-1 5 9 4 4 2 3 91 5.23
Sanchez 3 5 1 1 1 1 48 3.75
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 11-8 8 4 1 1 0 6 93 2.83
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.27

IBB_off Varland (Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:32. A_18,177 (34,788).

