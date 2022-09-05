Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
6
12
6
2
6
Kwan lf
4
0
2
0
1
0
.295
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|2
|6
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Rosario dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Giménez 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Freeman ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.181
|b-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.199
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|7
|5
|3
|8
|
|Melendez dh-c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.225
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|1-Dozier pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernández p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Pratto 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Massey 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Isbel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|a-Eaton ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Waters rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Cleveland
|020
|002
|000
|2_6
|12
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|021
|010
|1_5
|7
|1
a-struck out for Isbel in the 7th. b-struck out for Hedges in the 9th. c-singled for Hernández in the 10th.
1-ran for Perez in the 8th.
E_Hedges (5), Naylor (6), Singer (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6. 2B_Giménez (23), Gonzalez (21), Waters (3), Perez (18). HR_Naylor (17), off Singer; Waters (1), off McKenzie. RBIs_Hedges (25), Straw (24), Naylor (63), Freeman (1), Gonzalez 2 (26), Waters 2 (5), Taylor (41), Perez (64), Melendez (51). SB_Straw (16), Eaton (4). CS_Ramírez (7). SF_Freeman, Taylor. S_Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Freeman, Rosario 2); Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Taylor). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Melendez. GIDP_Rosario, Witt Jr..
DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Freeman, Naylor); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pratto).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie
|5
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|101
|3.18
|Hentges, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.77
|Sandlin, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.21
|Morgan, W, 5-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.00
|Clase, S, 31-33
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.09
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|6
|
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|93
|3.38
|Snider
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.00
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|9.82
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.53
|Hernández, L, 0-5
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|8.20
Inherited runners-scored_Hentges 1-0. IBB_off Hernández (Ramírez). HBP_Singer (Ramírez).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:17. A_11,511 (37,903).
