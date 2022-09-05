Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5

Cleveland

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 12 6 2 6 Kwan lf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .295 Rosario dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .277 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .280 Naylor 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .260 Gonzalez rf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .282 Giménez 2b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .301 Freeman ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Hedges c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .181 b-Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Straw cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .199

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 7 5 3 8 Melendez dh-c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .225 Witt Jr. 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .248 Perez c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .236 1-Dozier pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Barlow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernández p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-O’Hearn ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .223 Pratto 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Taylor cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .268 Massey 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .265 Isbel lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .215 a-Eaton ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Waters rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .237 Lopez ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .241

Cleveland 020 002 000 2_6 12 2 Kansas City 000 021 010 1_5 7 1

a-struck out for Isbel in the 7th. b-struck out for Hedges in the 9th. c-singled for Hernández in the 10th.

1-ran for Perez in the 8th.

E_Hedges (5), Naylor (6), Singer (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6. 2B_Giménez (23), Gonzalez (21), Waters (3), Perez (18). HR_Naylor (17), off Singer; Waters (1), off McKenzie. RBIs_Hedges (25), Straw (24), Naylor (63), Freeman (1), Gonzalez 2 (26), Waters 2 (5), Taylor (41), Perez (64), Melendez (51). SB_Straw (16), Eaton (4). CS_Ramírez (7). SF_Freeman, Taylor. S_Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Freeman, Rosario 2); Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Taylor). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Melendez. GIDP_Rosario, Witt Jr..

DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Freeman, Naylor); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pratto).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKenzie 5 2-3 3 3 2 2 5 101 3.18 Hentges, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.77 Sandlin, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.21 Morgan, W, 5-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.00 Clase, S, 31-33 1 2 1 0 0 0 11 1.09

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer 6 9 4 3 0 1 93 3.38 Snider 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 6.00 Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 9.82 Barlow 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 2.53 Hernández, L, 0-5 1 1 2 1 1 0 12 8.20

Inherited runners-scored_Hentges 1-0. IBB_off Hernández (Ramírez). HBP_Singer (Ramírez).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:17. A_11,511 (37,903).

