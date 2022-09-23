Cleveland 6, Texas 3

Cleveland

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 7 5 1 4 Kwan lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .296 Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Naylor 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .261 Gonzalez dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .288 Giménez 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .302 Brennan rf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .364 Maile c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .217

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 2 4 9 Semien 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Seager ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .247 Lowe 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .306 García rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .253 1-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Jung 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .182 Taveras cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .267 Smith dh 3 0 2 1 1 1 .210 Plawecki c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333 a-Heim ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Thompson lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .284

Cleveland 000 105 000_6 7 1 Texas 020 001 000_3 9 1

a-lined out for Plawecki in the 8th.

1-ran for García in the 9th.

E_Straw (2), Plawecki (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, Texas 11. 2B_Naylor (26), García (31). 3B_Rosario (8). RBIs_Naylor (73), Gonzalez (39), Giménez (67), Brennan 2 (3), Plawecki (1), Smith (15). SB_Giménez (19), García (25), Naylor (6), Thompson (17), Brennan 2 (2), Jung (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Brennan, Straw, Kwan); Texas 5 (Thompson, Lowe, Jung 2, Heim). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 13; Texas 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Semien.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morris, W, 1-2 5 4 2 1 2 5 80 2.18 Morgan 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 20 3.71 Hentges, H, 7 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 2.45 Karinchak, H, 8 1 1 0 0 1 1 27 1.57 Clase, S, 38-42 1 2 0 0 0 1 22 1.35

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 5 1 1 0 1 1 87 3.64 Hearn, L, 6-8, BS, 1-2 1-3 6 5 5 0 0 21 5.31 Tinoco 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 21 1.72 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.06 Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 5.63

Inherited runners-scored_Hentges 1-0, Tinoco 1-0. HBP_Gray (Giménez), Santana (Brennan), Clase (García).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:31. A_34,862 (40,300).

