Sports News

Cleveland 6, Texas 3

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 11:53 pm
1 min read
      

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
6
7
5
1
4

Kwan lf
5
1
1
0
0
1
.296

a-lined out for Plawecki in the 8th.

1-ran for García in the 9th.

E_Straw (2), Plawecki (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, Texas 11. 2B_Naylor (26), García (31). 3B_Rosario (8). RBIs_Naylor (73), Gonzalez (39), Giménez (67), Brennan 2 (3), Plawecki (1), Smith (15). SB_Giménez (19), García (25), Naylor (6), Thompson (17), Brennan 2 (2), Jung (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Brennan, Straw, Kwan); Texas 5 (Thompson, Lowe, Jung 2, Heim). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 13; Texas 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Semien.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morris, W, 1-2 5 4 2 1 2 5 80 2.18
Morgan 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 20 3.71
Hentges, H, 7 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 2.45
Karinchak, H, 8 1 1 0 0 1 1 27 1.57
Clase, S, 38-42 1 2 0 0 0 1 22 1.35
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 5 1 1 0 1 1 87 3.64
Hearn, L, 6-8, BS, 1-2 1-3 6 5 5 0 0 21 5.31
Tinoco 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 21 1.72
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.06
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 5.63

Inherited runners-scored_Hentges 1-0, Tinoco 1-0. HBP_Gray (Giménez), Santana (Brennan), Clase (García).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:31. A_34,862 (40,300).

Top Stories