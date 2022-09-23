On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Cleveland 6, Texas 3

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 11:53 pm
Cleveland

Texas

Cleveland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 7 5 Totals 36 3 9 2
Kwan lf 5 1 1 0 Semien 2b 5 0 0 0
Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 Seager ss 5 0 2 0
Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0 Lowe 1b 5 0 1 0
Naylor 1b 3 1 1 1 García rf 3 1 1 0
Gonzalez dh 4 1 1 1 Culberson pr 0 0 0 0
Giménez 2b 3 1 1 1 Jung 3b 4 1 0 0
Brennan rf 3 0 1 2 Taveras cf 3 1 0 0
Maile c 4 0 0 0 Smith dh 3 0 2 1
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Plawecki c 3 0 1 1
Heim ph-c 1 0 0 0
Thompson lf 4 0 2 0
Cleveland 000 105 000 6
Texas 020 001 000 3

E_Straw (2), Plawecki (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, Texas 11. 2B_Naylor (26), García (31). 3B_Rosario (8). SB_Giménez (19), García (25), Naylor (6), Thompson (17), Brennan 2 (2), Jung (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Morris W,1-2 5 4 2 1 2 5
Morgan 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Hentges H,7 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Karinchak H,8 1 1 0 0 1 1
Clase S,38-42 1 2 0 0 0 1
Texas
Gray 5 1 1 0 1 1
Hearn L,6-8 BS,1-2 1-3 6 5 5 0 0
Tinoco 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Gray (Giménez), Santana (Brennan), Clase (García).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:31. A_34,862 (40,300).

Top Stories