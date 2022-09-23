Cleveland 6, Texas 3

Cleveland
Texas
ab
r
h
bi
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|2
|
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heim ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|105
|000
|—
|6
|Texas
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
E_Straw (2), Plawecki (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, Texas 11. 2B_Naylor (26), García (31). 3B_Rosario (8). SB_Giménez (19), García (25), Naylor (6), Thompson (17), Brennan 2 (2), Jung (2).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morris W,1-2
|5
|
|4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Morgan
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hentges H,7
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Karinchak H,8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clase S,38-42
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray
|5
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hearn L,6-8 BS,1-2
|
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Tinoco
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Gray (Giménez), Santana (Brennan), Clase (García).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:31. A_34,862 (40,300).
