Colorado 2, San Jose 1

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 12:16 am
First Half_1, Colorado, Rubio, 14, 21st minute; 2, San Jose, Nathan, 2 (Espinoza), 37th.

Second Half_3, Colorado, Rosenberry, 2 (Max), 77th.

First Half_1, Colorado, Rubio, 14, 21st minute; 2, San Jose, Nathan, 2 (Espinoza), 37th.

Second Half_3, Colorado, Rosenberry, 2 (Max), 77th.

Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Remedi, San Jose, 48th; Judson, San Jose, 90th; Warner, Colorado, 90th+4.

Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Meghan Mullen, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

A_11,938.

___

Lineups

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Paul Marie (Benjamin Kikanovic, 86th), Nathan, Rodrigues; Cristian Espinoza, Jamiro Monteiro, Eric Remedi (Judson, 72nd), Jackson Yueill (Jan Gregus, 62nd); Cade Cowell, Jeremy Ebobisse.

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry, Daniel Wilson; Bryan Acosta (Jack Price, 54th), Michael Barrios (Sam Nicholson, 66th), Felipe Gutierrez (Max, 66th); Jonathan Lewis, Diego Rubio (Collen Warner, 90th+1), Gyasi Zardes.

