Colorado 2, San Jose 1

San Jose
1
0
—
1
Colorado
1
1
—
2
First Half_1, Colorado, Rubio, 14, 21st minute; 2, San Jose, Nathan, 2 (Espinoza), 37th.
Second Half_3, Colorado, Rosenberry, 2 (Max), 77th.
First Half_1, Colorado, Rubio, 14, 21st minute; 2, San Jose, Nathan, 2 (Espinoza), 37th.
Second Half_3, Colorado, Rosenberry, 2 (Max), 77th.
Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.
Yellow Cards_Remedi, San Jose, 48th; Judson, San Jose, 90th; Warner, Colorado, 90th+4.
Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Meghan Mullen, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.
A_11,938.
___
Lineups
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Paul Marie (Benjamin Kikanovic, 86th), Nathan, Rodrigues; Cristian Espinoza, Jamiro Monteiro, Eric Remedi (Judson, 72nd), Jackson Yueill (Jan Gregus, 62nd); Cade Cowell, Jeremy Ebobisse.
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry, Daniel Wilson; Bryan Acosta (Jack Price, 54th), Michael Barrios (Sam Nicholson, 66th), Felipe Gutierrez (Max, 66th); Jonathan Lewis, Diego Rubio (Collen Warner, 90th+1), Gyasi Zardes.
