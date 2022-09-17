Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|
|McMahon 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKinstry 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Daza cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Higgins c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hermosillo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toglia rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Young dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velázquez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quiroz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bouchard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morel ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trejo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|102
|—
|3
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
LOB_Colorado 4, Chicago 10. 2B_Daza (18), Cron (27), Velázquez (6), Young (2). 3B_Blackmon (5).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ureña
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Lamet
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Estévez W,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bard S,31-34
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wesneski
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Alzolay L,0-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
HBP_Ureña (Wisdom).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:48. A_34,530 (41,649).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.