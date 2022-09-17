On Air: Federal News Network program
Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 1

September 17, 2022
Colorado

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

Colorado Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 5 3 Totals 35 1 9 1
McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 McKinstry 2b 5 0 1 0
Daza cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Happ lf 5 1 2 0
Cron 1b 3 1 1 0 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0
Hampson pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Rivas 1b 3 0 2 0
Blackmon dh 4 1 1 1 Higgins c 4 0 1 1
Díaz c 4 0 1 2 Hermosillo cf 3 0 0 0
Toglia rf-1b 4 0 0 0 Young dh 4 0 1 0
Montero 3b 4 0 0 0 Velázquez rf 3 0 1 0
Rodgers 2b 0 0 0 0 Quiroz ph 1 0 0 0
Bouchard lf 3 0 0 0 Morel ss 3 0 0 0
Trejo ss 3 0 0 0 Gomes ph 1 0 1 0
Colorado 000 000 102 3
Chicago 000 010 000 1

LOB_Colorado 4, Chicago 10. 2B_Daza (18), Cron (27), Velázquez (6), Young (2). 3B_Blackmon (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Ureña 6 7 1 1 2 4
Lamet 1 1 0 0 0 2
Estévez W,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bard S,31-34 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Wesneski 7 3 1 1 0 7
Alzolay L,0-1 2 2 2 2 1 5

HBP_Ureña (Wisdom).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:48. A_34,530 (41,649).

