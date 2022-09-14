On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 5:35 pm
< a min read
      

Colorado

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in...

READ MORE

Colorado Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 7 3 Totals 33 0 8 0
McMahon 3b 5 1 2 0 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0
Daza lf 4 0 2 1 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0
Cron 1b 4 0 1 1 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0
Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0 Jiménez dh 4 0 1 0
Rodgers 2b 3 0 0 0 Vaughn rf 3 0 2 0
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Pollock lf 4 0 0 0
Toglia rf 3 1 0 0 Robert cf 4 0 1 0
Hampson cf 0 0 0 0 Zavala c 2 0 0 0
Serven c 4 0 0 0 Grandal ph 1 0 0 0
Trejo ss 4 1 1 1 Gonzàlez 2b 3 0 1 0
Sheets ph 1 0 0 0
Colorado 020 010 000 3
Chicago 000 000 000 0

E_Pollock (5), Andrus (1). DP_Colorado 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Colorado 7, Chicago 9. 2B_Trejo (4), McMahon (21), Gonzàlez (4), Vaughn (28). SB_Andrus (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland W,9-9 6 2-3 7 0 0 3 5
Estévez H,12 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Bard S,30-33 1 0 0 0 0 3
Chicago
Cease L,14-7 5 6 3 3 2 8
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 3
Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 2
Velasquez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:07. A_16,654 (40,615).

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|21 Fort Belvoir Tech Expo
9|21 NextGen Virtual Training Summit
9|21 Fireside Chat with Nadine Alameh, CEO...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories