Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Colorado
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|8
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Daza lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toglia rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Serven c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trejo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gonzàlez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|020
|010
|000
|—
|3
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Pollock (5), Andrus (1). DP_Colorado 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Colorado 7, Chicago 9. 2B_Trejo (4), McMahon (21), Gonzàlez (4), Vaughn (28). SB_Andrus (3).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland W,9-9
|6
|2-3
|7
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Estévez H,12
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bard S,30-33
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease L,14-7
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ruiz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Velasquez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:07. A_16,654 (40,615).
