Colorado 4, San Diego 3

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
3
6
3
2
7
Profar lf
5
1
1
0
0
2
.236
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|3
|2
|7
|
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Drury dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|c-Bell ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|a-Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Nola c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Azocar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|8
|8
|
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.309
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|McMahon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|1-Hampson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Toglia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Joe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|b-Blackmon ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Bouchard lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.211
|San Diego
|002
|000
|010
|0_3
|6
|0
|Colorado
|001
|200
|000
|1_4
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Alfaro in the 7th. b-struck out for Joe in the 8th. c-walked for Myers in the 9th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 10th.
LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 12. 2B_Soto (6), Toglia (7). 3B_Daza (2). HR_Soto (5), off Estévez; Grichuk (16), off Manaea. RBIs_Soto 2 (15), Machado (95), Grichuk (67), Daza 2 (33), Trejo (14). S_Daza.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Soto, Machado); Colorado 4 (Díaz, Grichuk, Tovar, Daza). RISP_San Diego 1 for 6; Colorado 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Toglia.
DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Myers).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|69
|5.23
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.00
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.70
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.44
|Suarez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|2.55
|Hader
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|9.49
|Morejon, L, 4-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4.55
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|89
|5.91
|Bird, H, 5
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.54
|Estévez, BS, 2-6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|3.47
|Bard, W, 6-4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|1.88
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0, Hader 2-0. IBB_off Morejon (Blackmon). WP_Bard.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:23. A_48,321 (50,445).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.