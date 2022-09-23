Colorado 4, San Diego 3

San Diego

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 6 3 2 7 Profar lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .236 Soto rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .234 Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .296 Drury dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .236 Kim ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Myers 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251 c-Bell ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .196 Alfaro c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .249 a-Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Nola c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Azocar cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 4 8 8 Daza cf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .309 Grichuk rf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .265 Montero 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239 McMahon 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Díaz c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .228 1-Hampson pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .216 Toglia 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .231 Joe dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238 b-Blackmon ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .260 Trejo 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .269 Tovar ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500 Bouchard lf 1 1 0 0 3 0 .211

San Diego 002 000 010 0_3 6 0 Colorado 001 200 000 1_4 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Alfaro in the 7th. b-struck out for Joe in the 8th. c-walked for Myers in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 10th.

LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 12. 2B_Soto (6), Toglia (7). 3B_Daza (2). HR_Soto (5), off Estévez; Grichuk (16), off Manaea. RBIs_Soto 2 (15), Machado (95), Grichuk (67), Daza 2 (33), Trejo (14). S_Daza.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Soto, Machado); Colorado 4 (Díaz, Grichuk, Tovar, Daza). RISP_San Diego 1 for 6; Colorado 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Toglia.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Myers).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 3 2-3 6 3 3 3 2 69 5.23 Wilson 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.00 Johnson 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.70 García 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.44 Suarez 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 26 2.55 Hader 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 9.49 Morejon, L, 4-1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 5 4.55

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Feltner 5 5 2 2 1 3 89 5.91 Bird, H, 5 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 4.54 Estévez, BS, 2-6 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 3.47 Bard, W, 6-4 2 0 0 0 1 2 26 1.88

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0, Hader 2-0. IBB_off Morejon (Blackmon). WP_Bard.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:23. A_48,321 (50,445).

