Sports News

Colorado 4, San Diego 3

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 11:53 pm
1 min read
      

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
3
6
3
2
7

Profar lf
5
1
1
0
0
2
.236

San Diego 002 000 010 0_3 6 0
Colorado 001 200 000 1_4 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Alfaro in the 7th. b-struck out for Joe in the 8th. c-walked for Myers in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 10th.

LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 12. 2B_Soto (6), Toglia (7). 3B_Daza (2). HR_Soto (5), off Estévez; Grichuk (16), off Manaea. RBIs_Soto 2 (15), Machado (95), Grichuk (67), Daza 2 (33), Trejo (14). S_Daza.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Soto, Machado); Colorado 4 (Díaz, Grichuk, Tovar, Daza). RISP_San Diego 1 for 6; Colorado 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Toglia.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Myers).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea 3 2-3 6 3 3 3 2 69 5.23
Wilson 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.00
Johnson 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.70
García 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.44
Suarez 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 26 2.55
Hader 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 9.49
Morejon, L, 4-1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 5 4.55
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Feltner 5 5 2 2 1 3 89 5.91
Bird, H, 5 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 4.54
Estévez, BS, 2-6 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 3.47
Bard, W, 6-4 2 0 0 0 1 2 26 1.88

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0, Hader 2-0. IBB_off Morejon (Blackmon). WP_Bard.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:23. A_48,321 (50,445).

