Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
8
8
6
5
13
Grichuk rf
5
0
1
0
0
2
.272
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|8
|6
|5
|13
|
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Trejo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Cron dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Montero 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|McMahon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Toglia 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Bouchard lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.150
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Serven c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|a-Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|E.Díaz c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|
|Friedl rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|India 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.267
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Robinson c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Fraley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Solano dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Steer 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.400
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|b-Moran ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Colorado
|000
|000
|413_8
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|020_4
|4
|1
a-singled for Serven in the 7th. b-walked for Romine in the 8th.
E_Serven (5), Barrero (4). LOB_Colorado 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Hampson (6), Toglia (2). HR_Cron (25), off Warren; Friedl 2 (5), off Márquez; India (9), off Estévez. RBIs_Bouchard (3), Blackmon 2 (72), Toglia (3), Cron 2 (88), Friedl 2 (19), India 2 (32). SB_Hampson (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Hampson, Rodgers, Grichuk); Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Solano). RISP_Colorado 3 for 13; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Cron. GIDP_K.Farmer.
DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Toglia).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 8-10
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|87
|4.86
|Estévez, H, 10
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|3.81
|Bard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.23
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|101
|3.95
|Kuhnel, L, 2-3
|0
|
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|14
|5.80
|B.Farmer, BS, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.79
|Cruz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|22
|4.50
|Warren
|1
|
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|25
|5.86
Inherited runners-scored_B.Farmer 3-3. HBP_Kuhnel (Cron). WP_B.Farmer, Cruz.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:58.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.