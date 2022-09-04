Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4

Colorado

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 8 6 5 13 Grichuk rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .272 Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Trejo ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Rodgers 2b 4 2 0 0 1 1 .272 Cron dh 4 2 1 2 0 1 .271 Montero 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .240 McMahon 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Toglia 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .278 Bouchard lf 2 1 0 1 2 1 .150 Hampson cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .216 Serven c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .219 a-Blackmon ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .269 E.Díaz c 0 1 0 0 1 0 .230

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 4 4 5 4 Friedl rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .268 India 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .267 K.Farmer 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Robinson c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Fraley lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .244 Solano dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .309 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238 Steer 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .400 Barrero ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Romine c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .159 b-Moran ph-1b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .211

Colorado 000 000 413_8 8 1 Cincinnati 000 101 020_4 4 1

a-singled for Serven in the 7th. b-walked for Romine in the 8th.

E_Serven (5), Barrero (4). LOB_Colorado 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Hampson (6), Toglia (2). HR_Cron (25), off Warren; Friedl 2 (5), off Márquez; India (9), off Estévez. RBIs_Bouchard (3), Blackmon 2 (72), Toglia (3), Cron 2 (88), Friedl 2 (19), India 2 (32). SB_Hampson (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Hampson, Rodgers, Grichuk); Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Solano). RISP_Colorado 3 for 13; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Cron. GIDP_K.Farmer.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Toglia).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Márquez, W, 8-10 7 3 2 2 3 4 87 4.86 Estévez, H, 10 1 1 2 2 1 0 20 3.81 Bard 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.23

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lodolo 6 2 0 0 1 9 101 3.95 Kuhnel, L, 2-3 0 2 4 4 1 0 14 5.80 B.Farmer, BS, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.79 Cruz 1 1 1 1 2 1 22 4.50 Warren 1 2 3 0 1 2 25 5.86

Inherited runners-scored_B.Farmer 3-3. HBP_Kuhnel (Cron). WP_B.Farmer, Cruz.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:58.

