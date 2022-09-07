On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 6:00 pm
Milwaukee

Colorado

Milwaukee Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 33 8 9 8
Yelich lf 3 0 1 1 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Daza lf-cf 4 2 2 0
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0
McCutchen dh 4 1 2 1 Bouchard lf 0 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 Cron dh 4 0 0 1
Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 Rodgers 2b 3 2 1 0
Urías 3b 4 1 2 1 Toglia 1b 4 2 2 4
Caratini c 4 0 0 1 Díaz c 4 1 2 1
Taylor cf 3 1 1 0 Montero 3b 4 0 1 0
Trejo ss 2 1 1 2
Milwaukee 000 010 012 4
Colorado 043 000 10x 8

E_Renfroe (4). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Colorado 3. 2B_Yelich (20), Toglia (4), Montero (12), Daza (16). 3B_Hiura (1). HR_McCutchen (15), Urías (15), Trejo (2), Toglia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Lauer L,10-7 2 2-3 6 7 7 1 4
Perdomo 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Suter 2 2 1 1 1 3
Peterson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Freeland W,8-9 6 2 1 1 1 8
Lawrence 2 3 1 1 0 3
Bird 1 2 2 2 0 0

WP_Freeland.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:35. A_20,278 (50,445).

Top Stories