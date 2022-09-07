Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4

Milwaukee
Colorado
ab
r
h
bi
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza lf-cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bouchard lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Toglia 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trejo ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|012
|—
|4
|Colorado
|043
|000
|10x
|—
|8
E_Renfroe (4). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Colorado 3. 2B_Yelich (20), Toglia (4), Montero (12), Daza (16). 3B_Hiura (1). HR_McCutchen (15), Urías (15), Trejo (2), Toglia (2).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer L,10-7
|2
|2-3
|6
|7
|7
|1
|4
|Perdomo
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Suter
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Peterson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland W,8-9
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Lawrence
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bird
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
WP_Freeland.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:35. A_20,278 (50,445).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.