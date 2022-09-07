Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
4
7
4
1
11
Yelich lf
3
0
1
1
1
1
.260
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|1
|11
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|2
|9
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Daza lf-cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Bouchard lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Toglia 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.250
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Trejo ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.264
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|012_4
|7
|1
|Colorado
|043
|000
|10x_8
|9
|0
E_Renfroe (4). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Colorado 3. 2B_Yelich (20), Toglia (4), Montero (12), Daza (16). 3B_Hiura (1). HR_McCutchen (15), off Bird; Urías (15), off Bird; Trejo (2), off Lauer; Toglia (2), off Lauer. RBIs_Caratini (30), Yelich (47), McCutchen (60), Urías (43), Toglia 4 (7), Díaz (40), Trejo 2 (9), Cron (90).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Renfroe); Colorado 1 (Grichuk). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 7; Colorado 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Caratini, Blackmon, Cron.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 10-7
|2
|2-3
|6
|7
|7
|1
|4
|60
|3.91
|Perdomo
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.68
|Suter
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|33
|3.63
|Peterson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 8-9
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|85
|4.63
|Lawrence
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|41
|4.65
|Bird
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|4.63
WP_Freeland.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:35. A_20,278 (50,445).
