Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 6:00 pm
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 4 1 11
Yelich lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .260
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
McCutchen dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .247
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .244
Urías 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .223
Caratini c 4 0 0 1 0 0 .204
Taylor cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .224
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 8 9 8 2 9
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Daza lf-cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .304
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Bouchard lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Cron dh 4 0 0 1 0 2 .265
Rodgers 2b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .268
Toglia 1b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .250
Díaz c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .227
Montero 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Trejo ss 2 1 1 2 1 0 .264
Milwaukee 000 010 012_4 7 1
Colorado 043 000 10x_8 9 0

E_Renfroe (4). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Colorado 3. 2B_Yelich (20), Toglia (4), Montero (12), Daza (16). 3B_Hiura (1). HR_McCutchen (15), off Bird; Urías (15), off Bird; Trejo (2), off Lauer; Toglia (2), off Lauer. RBIs_Caratini (30), Yelich (47), McCutchen (60), Urías (43), Toglia 4 (7), Díaz (40), Trejo 2 (9), Cron (90).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Renfroe); Colorado 1 (Grichuk). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 7; Colorado 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Caratini, Blackmon, Cron.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer, L, 10-7 2 2-3 6 7 7 1 4 60 3.91
Perdomo 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.68
Suter 2 2 1 1 1 3 33 3.63
Peterson 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, W, 8-9 6 2 1 1 1 8 85 4.63
Lawrence 2 3 1 1 0 3 41 4.65
Bird 1 2 2 2 0 0 18 4.63

WP_Freeland.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:35. A_20,278 (50,445).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
