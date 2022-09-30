Colorado Rapids face Dallas in Western Conference action

FC Dallas (13-8-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (9-12-9, 10th in the Western Conference) Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado +111, FC Dallas +206, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids and Dallas meet in Western Conference play.

The Rapids are 8-12-4 against Western Conference opponents. The Rapids are 4-0-0 when they score at least three goals.

Dallas is 11-6-7 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks second in the MLS allowing 34 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Dallas won the last game 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has scored 14 goals and added five assists for the Rapids. Felipe Gutierrez has two assists over the past 10 games.

Alan Velasco has scored six goals with four assists for Dallas. Jesus Ferreira has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

Dallas: 5-2-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Jackson Travis (injured), Yaya Toure (injured), Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

Dallas: Matt Hedges (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

