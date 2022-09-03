Colorado Rapids look to end road losing streak against D.C. United

Colorado Rapids (8-12-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. DC United (7-17-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +139, Colorado +169, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids visit D.C. United trying to stop a three-game road skid.

Colorado Rapids (8-12-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. DC United (7-17-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +139, Colorado +169, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids visit D.C. United trying to stop a three-game road skid.

United is 4-7-3 in home games. United has a -27 goal differential, scoring 32 goals while allowing 59.

The Rapids are 1-10-3 in road games. The Rapids are 4-1-1 when they score two goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ola Kamara has nine goals and one assist for United. Steve Birnbaum has two goals over the past 10 games.

Diego Rubio has 12 goals and five assists for the Rapids. Gyasi Zardes has seven goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-7-1, averaging 0.7 goals, 2.7 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Rapids: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Taxiarchis Fountas (injured), Rafael Romo (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

Rapids: Jackson Travis (injured), Sebastian Anderson (injured), Gustavo Vallecilla (injured), Yaya Toure (injured), Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Jack Price (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.