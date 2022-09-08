Columbus Crew take shutout streak into matchup with CF Montreal

Columbus Crew (9-6-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (16-9-4, second in the Eastern Conference) Montreal, Quebec; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -116, Columbus +297, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew come into a matchup with CF Montreal after notching two straight shutout wins.

Montreal is 13-4-4 against conference opponents. Montreal is 6-0-1 when it scores three or more goals.

The Crew are 8-4-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew rank 10th in the Eastern Conference with 120 shots on goal, averaging 4.3 per game.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. Montreal won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has scored 15 goals with four assists for Montreal. Kei Kamara has three goals over the past 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has scored eight goals and added four assists for the Crew. Luis Diaz has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 7-1-2, averaging two goals, five shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Crew: 3-1-6, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Zorhan Bassong (injured).

Crew: Pedro Santos (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

