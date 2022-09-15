Trending:
Connecticut 105, Las Vegas 76

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 11:12 pm
LAS VEGAS (76)

Wilson 8-14 3-5 19, Young 7-15 3-3 22, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Gray 4-7 0-0 11, Plum 5-12 5-5 17, Hamby 1-1 0-2 2, Plaisance 0-2 0-0 0, Rupert 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, R.Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Sheppard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 11-15 76.

CONNECTICUT (105)

A.Thomas 8-14 0-1 16, Bonner 8-15 0-0 18, J.Jones 8-12 3-3 20, C.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Hiedeman 5-7 1-2 14, B.Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Holmes 0-0 2-2 2, Carrington 3-7 5-5 12, Clouden 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 43-77 11-13 105.

Las Vegas 19 23 27 7 76
Connecticut 34 19 24 28 105

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 11-26 (Young 5-10, Gray 3-4, Plum 2-4, R.Williams 1-3, Rupert 0-1, Sheppard 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Plaisance 0-2), Connecticut 8-15 (Hiedeman 3-3, Bonner 2-6, J.Jones 1-1, Carrington 1-2, C.Williams 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 24 (Stokes 7), Connecticut 38 (A.Thomas 15). Assists_Las Vegas 19 (Gray 7), Connecticut 32 (A.Thomas 11). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 12, Connecticut 18. A_8,745 (9,323)

