Connecticut 72, Chicago 63

CONNECTICUT (72)
A.Thomas 4-11 4-4 12, Bonner 4-8 6-6 15, J.Jones 5-13 5-5 15, Hiedeman 6-12 1-1 14, Williams 6-9 0-0 12, B.Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Carrington 1-3 0-0 2, Sims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 16-16 72.
CHICAGO (63)
Copper 8-19 3-5 22, Meesseman 6-14 0-0 14, Parker 2-7 1-2 7, Quigley 1-12 1-2 3, Vandersloot 5-13 1-1 12, Stevens 1-2 1-2 3, Allemand 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-70 7-12...
READ MORE
CONNECTICUT (72)
A.Thomas 4-11 4-4 12, Bonner 4-8 6-6 15, J.Jones 5-13 5-5 15, Hiedeman 6-12 1-1 14, Williams 6-9 0-0 12, B.Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Carrington 1-3 0-0 2, Sims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 16-16 72.
CHICAGO (63)
Copper 8-19 3-5 22, Meesseman 6-14 0-0 14, Parker 2-7 1-2 7, Quigley 1-12 1-2 3, Vandersloot 5-13 1-1 12, Stevens 1-2 1-2 3, Allemand 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-70 7-12 63.
|Connecticut
|24
|16
|8
|24
|—
|72
|Chicago
|16
|24
|18
|5
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 2-8 (Bonner 1-3, Hiedeman 1-3, J.Jones 0-2), Chicago 8-25 (Copper 3-5, Parker 2-3, Meesseman 2-4, Vandersloot 1-5, Allemand 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Quigley 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 43 (A.Thomas, J.Jones 10), Chicago 28 (Parker 9). Assists_Connecticut 25 (A.Thomas 8), Chicago 18 (Quigley 7). Total Fouls_Connecticut 19, Chicago 15. A_8,014 (10,387)
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.