Sports News

Cubs take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Marlins

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Chicago Cubs (62-85, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (61-87, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (2-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (9-10, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 156 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -153, Cubs +131; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head into the matchup against the Miami Marlins as losers of three in a row.

Miami is 61-87 overall and 30-43 in home games. The Marlins have a 33-21 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 31-41 record on the road and a 62-85 record overall. The Cubs have gone 36-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 22 home runs while slugging .422. Zach McKinstry is 11-for-35 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs: 5-5, .228 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers: day-to-day (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cubs: Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

      
Top Stories