Dallas 20, Cincinnati 17

The Associated Press
September 18, 2022 7:32 pm
Cincinnati
3
0
6
8

17

Dallas
14
3
0
3

20

First Quarter

Cincinnati 3 0 6 8 17
Dallas 14 3 0 3 20

First Quarter

Dal_N.Brown 9 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 8:35.

Cin_FG McPherson 43, 3:05.

Dal_Pollard 1 run (Maher kick), :17.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 54, :09.

Third Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 50, 9:41.

Cin_FG McPherson 46, 4:05.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Higgins 5 pass from Burrow (Boyd pass from Burrow), 3:45.

Dal_FG Maher 50, :00.

___

Cin Dal
First downs 19 19
Total Net Yards 254 337
Rushes-yards 25-89 27-107
Passing 165 230
Punt Returns 1-20 2-34
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-36-0 19-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-34 1-5
Punts 5-47.2 5-43.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-35 5-45
Time of Possession 33:48 26:12

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 19-57, Burrow 4-26, Chase 1-4, Perine 1-2. Dallas, Elliott 15-53, Pollard 9-43, Lamb 1-6, Turpin 1-3, Rush 1-2.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 24-36-0-199. Dallas, Rush 19-31-0-235.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Higgins 6-71, Chase 5-54, Hurst 5-24, Mixon 3-26, Boyd 2-17, Perine 1-8, Wilcox 1-3, D.Sample 1-(minus 4). Dallas, Lamb 7-75, N.Brown 5-91, Pollard 4-55, Schultz 2-18, Elliott 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

