Dallas 20, Cincinnati 17

Cincinnati
3
0
6
8
—
17
Dallas
14
3
0
3
—
20
First Quarter
First Quarter
Dal_N.Brown 9 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 8:35.
Cin_FG McPherson 43, 3:05.
Dal_Pollard 1 run (Maher kick), :17.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 54, :09.
Third Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 50, 9:41.
Cin_FG McPherson 46, 4:05.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_Higgins 5 pass from Burrow (Boyd pass from Burrow), 3:45.
Dal_FG Maher 50, :00.
___
|
|Cin
|Dal
|First downs
|19
|19
|Total Net Yards
|254
|337
|Rushes-yards
|25-89
|27-107
|Passing
|165
|230
|Punt Returns
|1-20
|2-34
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-36-0
|19-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-34
|1-5
|Punts
|5-47.2
|5-43.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-35
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|33:48
|26:12
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 19-57, Burrow 4-26, Chase 1-4, Perine 1-2. Dallas, Elliott 15-53, Pollard 9-43, Lamb 1-6, Turpin 1-3, Rush 1-2.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 24-36-0-199. Dallas, Rush 19-31-0-235.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Higgins 6-71, Chase 5-54, Hurst 5-24, Mixon 3-26, Boyd 2-17, Perine 1-8, Wilcox 1-3, D.Sample 1-(minus 4). Dallas, Lamb 7-75, N.Brown 5-91, Pollard 4-55, Schultz 2-18, Elliott 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
