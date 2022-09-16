Davis Cup: Spain leads Canada 1-0, Alcaraz next

On Air: Business of Government Hour
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Roberto Bautista fought back to beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and give Spain a 1-0 lead in their group tie at the Davis Cup Finals on Friday.

Carlos Alcaraz, the newly crowned world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion, will next face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The indoor venue in Valencia was packed with Spaniards eager to see their new teen idol. The 19-year-old Alcaraz was busy signing autographs and posing for photos after practice.

Bautista helped Spain beat Serbia 3-0 on Wednesday while Alcaraz was resting after jetting home from New York where he won his first Grand Slam on Sunday.

Three other venues across Europe are hosting group stage matches ahead of the single-venue quarterfinals in November in the southern Spanish city of Málaga.

Also on Friday, Italy plays Argentina in Group A in Bologna, Italy, Germany plays Belgium in Group C in Hamburg, Germany, and Britain plays Netherlands in Glasgow, Scotland.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

