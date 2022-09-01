DeMorat throws 5 TDs, leads Fordham past Wagner 48-31

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for five touchdowns and ran for a score to propel Fordham to a 48-31 victory over Wagner in a season opener on Thursday night. Wagner had its losing streak extended to 21 straight games — the longest active run in the FCS. DeMorat helped Fordham pull away in the third quarter, throwing for three touchdowns to build a 34-28 lead entering the fourth. DeMorat had back-to-back TD passes... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for five touchdowns and ran for a score to propel Fordham to a 48-31 victory over Wagner in a season opener on Thursday night.

Wagner had its losing streak extended to 21 straight games — the longest active run in the FCS.

DeMorat helped Fordham pull away in the third quarter, throwing for three touchdowns to build a 34-28 lead entering the fourth. DeMorat had back-to-back TD passes to Fotis Kokosioulis covering 44 and 42 yards.

DeMorat and Trey Sneed added TD runs in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring for Fordham.

DeMorat completed 18 of 25 passes for 385 yards with one interception. Kokosioulis finished with eight catches for 194 yards, while Julius Loughridge rushed for 114 yards on 20 carries.

Nick Kargman completed just 13 of 32 passes for 218 yards with two picks. Simmons had eight receptions for 162 yards and a TD.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.