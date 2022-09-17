DeMorat throws for 5 TDs, Fordham beats Albany 48-45

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for a career-high 464 yards and five touchdowns to lead unbeaten Fordham to a 48-45 come-from-behind win over winless Albany on Saturday. On the Rams’ 52-49 win over Monmouth a week ago, DeMorat threw for a then-career high 452 yards and six touchdowns. The reigning FCS national player of the week has thrown 16 touchdown passes to lead Fordham to a 3-0 start. Garrett Cody caught four passes... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for a career-high 464 yards and five touchdowns to lead unbeaten Fordham to a 48-45 come-from-behind win over winless Albany on Saturday.

On the Rams’ 52-49 win over Monmouth a week ago, DeMorat threw for a then-career high 452 yards and six touchdowns. The reigning FCS national player of the week has thrown 16 touchdown passes to lead Fordham to a 3-0 start.

Garrett Cody caught four passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns and MJ Wright pulled in seven for 99 yards and a score for Fordham.

Todd Sibley, a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh, scored three of his four touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 75-yard touchdown run, to lead Albany (0-3). Sibley rushed for 122 yards on 17 carries and pulled in two passes for 46 yards, including a 45-yard score just before halftime.

Reese Poffenbarger threw for 412 yards on 25-for-40 passing for the Great Danes. Roy Alexander caught six passes for 127 yards and Julian Hicks caught three for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Albany (0-3) took a 24-17 lead at intermission and held a 38-27 advantage heading into the fourth quarter, but DeMorat fired a 50-yard touchdown pass to Cody and threw 19 yards to Jaden Allen to put Fordham in front. After Poffenbarger put Albany ahead 45-39 with a touchdown pass to Brevin Easton with 6:18 left. Trey Sneed capped the Rams’ comeback with a 7-yard run with 4:50 to play.

