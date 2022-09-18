Trending:
Denver 16, Houston 9

The Associated Press
September 18, 2022 7:35 pm
Houston
3
3
3
0

9

Denver
3
3
0
10

16

First Quarter

Houston 3 3 3 0 9
Denver 3 3 0 10 16

First Quarter

Den_FG McManus 20, 5:30.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 40, 2:19.

Second Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 44, 7:20.

Den_FG McManus 24, :20.

Third Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 24, 8:33.

Fourth Quarter

Den_Saubert 22 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 12:37.

Den_FG McManus 50, 3:36.

___

Hou Den
First downs 15 20
Total Net Yards 234 350
Rushes-yards 18-80 31-149
Passing 154 201
Punt Returns 1-7 4-59
Kickoff Returns 1-22 1-17
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-38-0 14-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-23 3-18
Punts 5-53.6 5-42.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-94 13-100
Time of Possession 27:27 32:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Pierce 15-69, Driskel 1-10, Mills 2-1. Denver, J.Williams 15-75, Gordon 10-47, Washington 1-19, Sutton 1-5, Wilson 2-3, Jeudy 1-1, Beck 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Houston, Mills 19-38-0-177. Denver, Wilson 14-31-1-219.

RECEIVING_Houston, N.Collins 4-58, Cooks 4-54, Brown 3-24, Moore 2-14, Burkhead 2-9, Jordan 2-3, Pierce 1-8, O.Howard 1-7. Denver, Sutton 7-122, Cleveland 2-28, Saubert 1-22, Hinton 1-20, Jeudy 1-11, J.Williams 1-10, Gordon 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

