Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 4:27 pm
1 min read
      

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
3
9
3
5
3

Melendez c
3
0
1
0
1
1
.219

Rivero c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .256
Perez dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Pasquantino 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .284
Olivares lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Waters lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .233
Dozier rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241
b-O’Hearn ph-rf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .236
Taylor cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .261
c-Isbel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Eaton 3b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .269
Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 10 12 9 3 5
Baddoo lf 5 1 0 0 0 0 .197
Greene cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .254
a-Clemens ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Báez dh 4 2 2 2 0 0 .241
d-Haase ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251
H.Castro 1b-ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .272
Schoop 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .206
W.Castro rf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .241
1-Reyes pr-rf 2 1 0 1 0 1 .256
Candelario 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .210
Barnhart c 3 1 3 2 1 0 .221
Kreidler ss-cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .203
Kansas City 000 000 030_3 9 1
Detroit 010 041 40x_10 12 1

a-flied out for Greene in the 7th. b-doubled for Dozier in the 8th. c-popped out for Taylor in the 8th. d-struck out for Báez in the 8th.

1-ran for W.Castro in the 4th.

E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O’Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), off Heasley; Báez (16), off Heasley. RBIs_O’Hearn 2 (15), Eaton (12), W.Castro (31), Greene (39), Báez 2 (63), Barnhart 2 (16), Reyes (30), Candelario (48), Kreidler (6). SF_Candelario. S_Eaton.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Rivero, Lopez, Olivares 2, Perez, Taylor); Detroit 5 (Reyes, Clemens, Greene, Candelario 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 10; Detroit 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Baddoo. GIDP_Lopez.

DP_Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Kreidler, H.Castro).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heasley, L, 4-9 4 2-3 6 5 4 1 1 80 5.00
Clarke 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.99
Keller 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 5.13
Castillo 0 1 3 3 2 0 20 7.90
Weaver 2 3 1 1 0 1 35 6.19
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, W, 5-5 6 2-3 5 0 0 4 3 102 4.02
Foley 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 22 4.01
De Jesus 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.13

Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 1-0, Weaver 3-3, Foley 2-0, De Jesus 1-0. HBP_Heasley (Schoop), Weaver (Reyes). WP_Heasley.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:03. A_13,137 (41,083).

Top Stories