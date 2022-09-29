Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Kansas City Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 36 10 12 9 Melendez c 3 0 1 0 Baddoo lf 5 1 0 0 Rivero c 1 0 0 0 Greene cf 4 1 1 1 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Clemens ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Perez dh 5 0 0 0 Báez dh 4 2 2 2 Pasquantino 1b 4 1 2 0 Haase ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Olivares lf 3 0 0 0 H.Castro 1b-ss 4 1 0 0 Waters lf 1 1 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 1 2 0 Dozier rf 3 0 1 0 W.Castro rf 2 1 2 1 O’Hearn ph-rf 1 1 1 2 Reyes pr-rf 2 1 0 1 Taylor cf 3 0 2 0 Candelario 3b 3 1 1 1 Isbel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 1 3 2 Eaton 3b 2 0 1 1 Kreidler ss-cf 4 0 1 1 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 000 030 — 3 Detroit 010 041 40x — 10

E_Pasquantino (2), Rodriguez (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 11, Detroit 8. 2B_O’Hearn (6), Eaton (4), W.Castro (18), Greene (17), Schoop (23), Candelario (19), Barnhart (10). 3B_Dozier (4). HR_W.Castro (8), Báez (16). SF_Candelario (3). S_Eaton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Heasley L,4-9 4 2-3 6 5 4 1 1 Clarke 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Keller 1 2 1 1 0 2 Castillo 0 1 3 3 2 0 Weaver 2 3 1 1 0 1

Detroit Rodriguez W,5-5 6 2-3 5 0 0 4 3 Foley 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 De Jesus 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Heasley (Schoop), Weaver (Reyes). WP_Heasley.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:03. A_13,137 (41,083).

