Sports News

Diamondbacks host the Padres to begin 4-game series

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 2:41 am
San Diego Padres (78-65, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (67-75, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres on Thursday to start a four-game series.

Arizona has gone 38-36 in home games and 67-75 overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 157 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

San Diego has a 78-65 record overall and a 40-34 record on the road. The Padres have gone 28-13 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Thursday is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Padres have an 11-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 20 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .244 for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 15-for-39 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 11-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by three runs

Padres: 4-6, .205 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories