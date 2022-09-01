Diamondbacks play the Brewers in first of 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (69-60, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-67, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (11-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -137, Diamondbacks +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Milwaukee Brewers (69-60, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-67, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (11-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -137, Diamondbacks +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a four-game series.

Arizona is 34-33 at home and 61-67 overall. The Diamondbacks have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .388.

Milwaukee is 34-34 in road games and 69-60 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.87 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas is sixth on the Diamondbacks with a .276 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 43 walks and 42 RBI. Christian Walker is 14-for-38 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 48 extra base hits (21 doubles and 27 home runs). Keston Hiura is 9-for-32 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .264 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.