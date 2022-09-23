Diamondbacks take home losing streak into matchup against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (73-77, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks aim to stop their three-game home losing streak with a victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Arizona has a 39-39 record in home games and a 70-80 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 48-29 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Francisco is 73-77 overall and 34-41 in road games. Giants hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Friday’s game is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 8-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 22 doubles, three triples, 26 home runs and 71 RBI while hitting .242 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .186 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

