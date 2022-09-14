Trending:
Djitte’s hat trick leads Austin over Real Salt Lake 3-0

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 11:31 pm
< a min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Moussa Djitte scored three goals in the second half, Brad Stuver made six saves and Austin defeated Real Salt Lake 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Djitte opened the scoring in the 60th minute. He also scored in the 76th minute and 80th.

Stuver saved all six shots he faced for Austin (16-9-6).

The teams play again Saturday. Austin hosts Nashville, while RSL (11-10-10) hosts Cincinnati.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

