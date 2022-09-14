Djitte’s hat trick leads Austin over Real Salt Lake 3-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Moussa Djitte scored three goals in the second half, Brad Stuver made six saves and Austin defeated Real Salt Lake 3-0 on Wednesday night. Djitte opened the scoring in the 60th minute. He also scored in the 76th minute and 80th. Stuver saved all six shots he faced for Austin (16-9-6). The teams play again Saturday. Austin hosts Nashville, while RSL (11-10-10) hosts Cincinnati.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Moussa Djitte scored three goals in the second half, Brad Stuver made six saves and Austin defeated Real Salt Lake 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Djitte opened the scoring in the 60th minute. He also scored in the 76th minute and 80th.

Stuver saved all six shots he faced for Austin (16-9-6).

The teams play again Saturday. Austin hosts Nashville, while RSL (11-10-10) hosts Cincinnati.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.